Meagher Park cordoned off, cleared by city staff, police say





Halifax Regional Police say Meagher Park has been officially cleared nearly a month after a deadline passed for people living on the park grounds to vacate the area. Police sent out a notice early Friday morning saying the park was “physically secured” by Halifax Regional Municipality staff for future repair work. A metal fence is now placed around the perimeter of the park. The authorities were also ready for “support and assistance”. After it was confirmed that there were no longer people living in the park, police say city staff ensured other housing options were being used as they continued to make arrangements to move items. “This morning, following the completion of all those steps and in accordance with the commitment to exercise a measured approach, the park was secured with fencing for future rehabilitation work,” the statement said. It comes after a notice was sent to people living in the park, telling them to vacate by July 17 due to “deteriorating health and safety conditions”. “The HRD officers took a patient, measured and supportive approach throughout the process while acting in a supportive capacity,” the statement added. Halifax Regional Police declined a request for comment. Mixed reaction Coun. David Hendsbee said he was pleased the park was cleared in a “peaceful resolution”. “I believe the last of the campers that were there moved out of their own accord,” Hendsbee said. “It went smoothly.” Victoria Levack, an activist who says she speaks for people who used to live in the park, challenged the idea that it was a peaceful exit. “The city will try to spin this we believe as a peaceful shutdown, and again, it was not peaceful. People were threatened and forced to leave through the threat of violence… the police used their power against vulnerable individuals to threaten them into submission,” said Levack. Some people who live near the park have reported violence, verbal threats and health and safety issues from people staying in the park. A staff report to Halifax council this month said there have been reports of fighting, noise, threats to neighbors, swearing and other disruptive behavior from the park. “I think there are two sides to who was being bullied,” Hendsbee said. Joanna Marsh moved to the area a month ago. She said she thinks the closing of the park is a “real tragedy.” “It’s indicative of a larger systemic lack of care that our society shows toward the homeless,” Marsh said. Marsh said people need to be more empathetic to people experiencing homelessness as she thinks it can happen to anyone. Hendsbee said the focus will now be on rehabilitating the park, which needs to be “dug up and replanted”. He hopes that anyone experiencing homelessness will use the designated sites around Halifax and Dartmouth.

