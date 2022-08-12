Who was behind the explosions in Crimea? Ukraine and Russia are not sayingExBulletin



KYIV, Ukraine Days after explosions at a Russian airbase on the Crimean coast, no side has officially claimed responsibility for what many Ukrainians and international commentators it is believed to be an attack. On Friday, the US Department of Defense confirmed claims that Ukraine was responsible for the attack.

A Defense Department statement, citing an anonymous senior official, said: “The bombing significantly affected Russian airpower and personnel.”

In the hours after Tuesday’s explosions, Russian officials alleged that workers at the Saki air base were not following safety protocols, which led to a serious accident and fire. But as social media images appeared of huge plumes of smoke rising over a nearby beach and ambulances rushing to the scene, local Russian authorities admitted one person had died and several others were injured. And a bigger picture of the damage came Wednesday when officials vowed to repair more than 80 buildings damaged in the blasts.

Analysis of satellite images published by the company Planet suggests that multiple explosions occurred hundreds of meters apart, damaging nine planes and scattering debris on the runway. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nine Russian planes were destroyed.

Ukrainian officials claim the planes based at the Saki air base were providing tactical assistance to Russia’s occupation of the southern Ukrainian mainland, where Moscow-loyal authorities have announced their intention to annex into the Russian Federation.

Many people in Ukraine celebrated the explosions, believing that Ukraine’s efforts to retake Russian-occupied territory had finally reached Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy and his adviser top, publicly denied that Ukraine was behind the attacks on the base, but the disputed peninsula has dominated discourse and media coverage of the war this week.



“The war with Russia began and will end in Crimea. said Zelenskyypledging “we will return to Ukrainian Crimea.”

Unidentified Ukrainian military sources cited by New York Times, Washington Post AND political said Ukrainian special forces and local partisans were responsible for the attack. NPR contacted two senior Ukrainian military sources, who declined to confirm the claims.

President Zelenskyy has launched an investigation into the leak. Calling it “irresponsible” to reveal specifics to the media, he said“The less concrete details you provide, the better it will be for the implementation of our defense plans.”

US officials say they have limited the use of US-supplied weapons against Russian territory, but military experts have argued that Crimea is fair game for Ukraine as most countries consider it illegally occupied by Russia. On Friday, the Pentagon confirmed that US weapons were not used in the attack.

However, Ukrainian forces are not thought to be capable of firing shells over the 120 miles needed to reach from Ukrainian-held territory to the Saki airbase, analysts say. But the explosions have fueled speculation that Ukraine has accelerated a long-range weapons program. A analysis from the War Zone, a military news and analysis site, suggests that Ukraine may have adapted old Soviet-era weapons to reach further into Russian-controlled territory. Ukraine used indigenous Neptun missiles to sink one of Russia’s largest warships, the Moskva, in April, a move also thought to be beyond Ukraine’s capabilities.

Although the Russians consider the explosions an accident, they have increased security levels on the peninsula. Sergei Aksyonov, a local official loyal to Russia, said that Crimea will be under a high “yellow” terror threat level during Ukraine’s independence day on August 24. A Ukrainian the civil rights group said that Crimea’s indigenous Muslim minority, the Tatars, are being searched and arrested after the explosions. Tatars are largely viewed with suspicion in Crimea for their overwhelmingly pro-Ukrainian stance since the 2014 annexation, prompting many to flee.

These outbreaks are unlikely to change much about Russia’s presence in Crimea. Russia still maintains five other air bases on the peninsula.

The blasts come at the peak of Crimea’s tourist season, with Russians flocking to the area for its subtropical weather and beaches. Videos appeared on social networks traffic jam of people trying to leave the peninsula after the explosions.

Speculation of Ukrainian responsibility has also fueled suspicion that Ukraine may next target the Kerch Bridge, a roughly 12-mile road opened in 2018 to connect Crimea to mainland Russia. Ministry of Tourism of Russia says that there was no fall However, visits to Crimea since the incident.

Also garnering much attention this week is another crisis, involving apparent attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian energy company, Energoatom, claims that Russia is working to disconnect the plant from the rest of Ukraine and integrate it with Russia’s power grid via Crimea, thereby formalizing the annexation of Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia region. In July, Russian officials they said they were busy reconnecting Ukraine’s power lines with Crimea that were destroyed in 2015.

An analysis from the Institute for the Study of War suggests the Zaporizhzhia crisis could be Russia’s way of forcing negotiations with Ukraine, even though 84% of Ukrainians polled by International Institute of Sociology in Kyiv are against giving away territory like Crimea to end the war faster.

Ukraine’s envoy to the Crimean Tatars, Tamila Tasheva, argued on Wednesday that the two issues They are tied. She said Ukraine’s efforts to “retake Crimea are underway,” without elaborating.

Tasheva also accused Russia of forcing Crimean Tatars to visit Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and of lobbying residents to extol the virtues of the Russian occupation ahead of a possible annexation vote.

“The Russian invasions of Crimea and southern Ukraine are fundamentally linked together, both in terms of military strategy and civilian propaganda,” Tasheva said during a press conference in Kiev.