Global LGBTQ event canceled after request to remove Taiwan’s name | tidings





Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry says the WorldPride event would have advanced regional diversity and equality in East Asia.

An international LGBTQ gathering in Taiwan has been canceled after global organizers demanded the self-governing islands’ name be removed from the 2025 event. Taiwan on Friday blamed political considerations for the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after it said organizers had insisted that the name Taiwan be dropped from the title. Taiwan participates in global events such as the Olympics as Chinese Taipei to avoid political problems with China, which views the democratically-governed island as its own territory and frowns on anything that suggests it is a separate country. . The southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung was set to host the WorldPride 2025 event in Taiwan after winning the right from global LGBTQ rights group InterPride. Organizers in Kaohsiung said InterPride had unexpectedly asked them to change the name of the event in Kaohsiung, removing the word Taiwan. After careful evaluation, it is believed that if the event continues, it may harm the interests of Taiwan and Taiwan’s gay community. Therefore, it has been decided to terminate the project before the contract is signed, Kaohsiung organizers said. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the event would be the first WorldPride event to be held in East Asia and would advance regional diversity and equality. Taiwan deeply regrets that InterPride, due to political considerations, has unilaterally rejected the mutually agreed consensus and broken a relationship of cooperation and trust, leading to this result, the ministry said. The decision not only disrespects the rights and diligent efforts of Taiwan, but also harms the wider Asian LGBTIQ+ community and goes against the progressive principles espoused by InterPride. InterPride did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The WorldPrides committee said it made the decision in the best interest of the LGBTIQ+ community in Taiwan and that the members would resign from their positions. Taiwan is at the forefront of a growing gay rights movement. It legalized same-sex marriage in 2019, a first for Asia, and is proud of its reputation as a bastion of LGBTQ rights and liberalism. The island is home to a thriving LGBTQ community, and a record 200,000 people attended a pride march in Taipei in 2019 to celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage. While same-sex relationships are not illegal in China, same-sex marriage is, and Beijing has cracked down on depictions of LGBTQ people in the media and the community’s use of social media. Last year, after a protest in Taiwan, InterPride dropped a reference to the island as a region, wording that suggests it is not a country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/12/taiwan-blames-politics-for-cancellation-of-global-pride-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos