



SOMERSET, NJ–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the world’s largest IT solutions providers, has hired Kapil Bansal as Senior Vice President of Hardware Solutions and Services. Reporting directly to SHI president and CEO Thai Lee, Bansal will be responsible for the leadership and execution of the company’s overall devices, advanced solutions and managed workplace services. Bansal will also manage the hardware configuration work performed at the company’s two Integration Centers in New Jersey. SHI customers rightly expect innovative and integrated hardware solutions to be managed end-to-end and delivered with world-class customer support, said Thai Lee. Kapils extensive portfolio management experience and proven track record of delivering future business results will help our clients compete and win in the global marketplace. Bansal is a technology and business strategy veteran with deep experience in building distribution networks, sales strategies and solution ecosystems that meet customer needs. He comes to SHI from Nokia, where he was Vice President of Strategy and Business Transformation. Prior to this, Bansal served in a variety of roles in the telecom industry where he had profit and loss ownership, strategic growth planning responsibilities and managed delivery performance. After studying economics and engineering at Duke University, Bansal received an MBA from Harvard Business School. SHI has a strong ecosystem of hardware partners and I look forward to creating new opportunities that delight our customers and strengthen our global operations, said Bansal. I am eager to support the company in its next phase of growth as SHI further expands its capabilities to provide comprehensive solutions that address the latest market trends. ABOUT RAIN SHI International Corp. is a $13 billion provider of transformative technology solutions serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customers worldwide. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end-user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest minority- and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) in the US For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com. Press sources SHI corporate website: http://www.SHI.com



SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com



SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005319/en/SHI-International-Adds-Kapil-Bansal-to-Manage-Hardware-Solutions-and-Services The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos