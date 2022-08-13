Manitou’s second-quarter revenue jumps 21.9 percent





Manitou posted first-half sales of 1,056.7 million in 2022, compared with 969.6 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 9 percent. In the second quarter of 2022, Manitou reported 607 million compared to 498 in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 21.9 percent. In the Americas, Manitou posted 111 million in the second quarter, compared to 88 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.1 percent. For the first half, it scored 201 million compared to 175 million a year ago, an increase of 14.9 percent. In Southern Europe, second quarter sales were 220 million compared to 164 million in the 221 quarter, an increase of 34.1 percent. For the first half, the increase was more modest, from 313 a year ago to 367 this year, 17.3 percent. Sales in Northern Europe rose 13 percent in the first quarter, although for the full half of the year, revenue fell 1 percent. “Thanks to a strong acceleration of our production and deliveries in the second quarter, the group closed the half year with a 9 percent increase in revenue compared to June 2021,” said Michel Denis, CEO of Manitou. Our supply chain continues to be disrupted. from capacity, availability and transport issues, which continues to encourage our customers to secure their future supplies by taking orders at a consistently high level, which is reflected in our order book. The sudden acceleration of inflation, especially for steel, has led to a significant deterioration in margins. The measures put in place to deal with them are having an effect, but gradually, given the depth of our order book. In addition, the Services and Solutions division has confirmed its strong development and operational performance. The teams are highly committed to adapting to these operational and inflationary constraints while remaining fully engaged in our key energy, industrial, digital and utility transformation challenges. For the first half, recurring operating income stood at 4.3 percent of revenue, down sharply from profitability achieved in June 2021, which was the highest level since 2008. For fiscal 2022, we maintain our expectations for revenue growth above 20 percent compared to 2021. This expectation does not include any assumption of limited energy access. Additionally, strong uncertainties related to commodity inflation and the overall economic context do not allow us to forecast our operating margin level for fiscal 2022 at this time.” Manitou, headquartered in Ancenis, France, with U.S. headquarters in West Bend, Wis., includes the Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by Manitou brands.

