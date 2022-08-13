International
Even airline workers are having trouble finding a seat home from Europe this summer
International passengers walk through the arrivals area at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on November 26, 2021 in London, England.
Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Airlines want people to take European vacations this summer because they aren’t their employees.
Carriers are discouraging their staff from using their employee benefits to travel to and from some of Europe’s biggest airports, warning that getting a seat at home will be difficult.
The moves come as airport labor shortages and industrial strikes have made European summer travel challenging, just as airlines hoped to capitalize on higher bookings following a more than two-year Covid pandemic slump.
American Airlines has banned staff from using their personal travel-only flight benefits from London Heathrow Airport until “at least” September 11 and had temporarily suspended the use of these benefits from Amsterdam until July 31. United Airlines has banned the use of deeply discounted friend passes for friends and family on trips through London Heathrow until at least the end of August.
United is also telling staff about challenges with overseas travel this summer and prioritizing customers, a spokesman said.
The decisions came after Britain’s busiest airport imposed limits on passenger departures in a bid to ease overcrowding this summer.
Free and deeply discounted tickets are a selling point for airlines as they look to fill staff to meet a surge in bookings. But carriers also want to fill as many seats as possible with paying customers. Using these staff travel benefits as a so-called no-expense or no-income passenger means flying standby, compared to the confirmed space of a paying passenger.
While getting a free or discounted seat is often a gamble during peak periods, this summer is proving particularly difficult for airline staff dreaming of a cheap European vacation.
“Many European airports are experiencing congestion, significant delays and passenger restrictions, greatly limiting the availability of non-stop departures,” American Airlines said in an Aug. 5 message to staff.
The message said only “a handful” of travelers trying to use friend passes recently on return flights to the US had been accommodated, and that those trying to use the passes were likely to be stuck in Europe for an extended period.
Strains at some European airports may continue beyond the peak summer travel season. Earlier this month Amsterdam Schiphol said it would limit passenger departures until October.
“The purpose of imposing a maximum is to guarantee the safety of passengers and employees and to create a reliable process at the airport,” the airport said in a statement.
The problems are not limited to Europe. JetBlue Airways suspended standby travel, including staff, between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Guayaquil’s Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport due to “heavy flight and baggage loads” at the Ecuadorian airport, according to a memo from employees seen by CNBC.
Correction: American Airlines has banned staff from using their flight benefits for personal travel only from London Heathrow Airport until “at least” September 11. An earlier version incorrectly stated the pause conditions.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/12/europe-travel-airlines-halt-some-staff-flight-perks-buddy-passes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Gill says he is ‘compelled’ to testify against Imran – Newspaper August 13, 2022
- Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi’s ‘silence’ on China | India is blooming August 13, 2022
- Bollywood Hit Party Tickets, Fri, 12 Aug 2022 at 10:30 PM August 13, 2022
- Floating dresses and loose dresses for summer August 13, 2022
- Rowing’s Raggi Named Finalist for CRCA Athlete of the Year August 13, 2022