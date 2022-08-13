Even airline workers are having trouble finding a seat home from Europe this summer

International passengers walk through the arrivals area at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on November 26, 2021 in London, England.

Airlines want people to take European vacations this summer because they aren’t their employees.

Carriers are discouraging their staff from using their employee benefits to travel to and from some of Europe’s biggest airports, warning that getting a seat at home will be difficult.

The moves come as airport labor shortages and industrial strikes have made European summer travel challenging, just as airlines hoped to capitalize on higher bookings following a more than two-year Covid pandemic slump.

American Airlines has banned staff from using their personal travel-only flight benefits from London Heathrow Airport until “at least” September 11 and had temporarily suspended the use of these benefits from Amsterdam until July 31. United Airlines has banned the use of deeply discounted friend passes for friends and family on trips through London Heathrow until at least the end of August.

United is also telling staff about challenges with overseas travel this summer and prioritizing customers, a spokesman said.

The decisions came after Britain’s busiest airport imposed limits on passenger departures in a bid to ease overcrowding this summer.

Free and deeply discounted tickets are a selling point for airlines as they look to fill staff to meet a surge in bookings. But carriers also want to fill as many seats as possible with paying customers. Using these staff travel benefits as a so-called no-expense or no-income passenger means flying standby, compared to the confirmed space of a paying passenger.

While getting a free or discounted seat is often a gamble during peak periods, this summer is proving particularly difficult for airline staff dreaming of a cheap European vacation.

“Many European airports are experiencing congestion, significant delays and passenger restrictions, greatly limiting the availability of non-stop departures,” American Airlines said in an Aug. 5 message to staff.

The message said only “a handful” of travelers trying to use friend passes recently on return flights to the US had been accommodated, and that those trying to use the passes were likely to be stuck in Europe for an extended period.

Strains at some European airports may continue beyond the peak summer travel season. Earlier this month Amsterdam Schiphol said it would limit passenger departures until October.

“The purpose of imposing a maximum is to guarantee the safety of passengers and employees and to create a reliable process at the airport,” the airport said in a statement.

The problems are not limited to Europe. JetBlue Airways suspended standby travel, including staff, between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Guayaquil’s Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport due to “heavy flight and baggage loads” at the Ecuadorian airport, according to a memo from employees seen by CNBC.

Correction: American Airlines has banned staff from using their flight benefits for personal travel only from London Heathrow Airport until “at least” September 11. An earlier version incorrectly stated the pause conditions.