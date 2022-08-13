Gunman in Montenegro kills 10, including 2 childrenExBulletin







Risto Bozovic/AP

Risto Bozovic/AP CETINJE, Montenegro A man went on a rampage through the streets of this western Montenegrin city on Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before he was shot dead by a bystander, officials said. Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement shared with the media that the attacker was a 34-year-old man whom he identified only by his initials, VB. Brdjanin said the man used a hunting rifle to first shoot dead two children aged 8 and 11 and their mother, who lived as tenants in the attacker’s house in the Medovina neighborhood of Cetinje. The gunman then went out into the street and randomly shot 13 other people, seven of them fatally, the chief said. “At the moment, it is unclear what provoked VB to commit this cruel act,” Brdjanin said. Andrijana Nastic, the prosecutor coordinating the investigation at the scene, told reporters that the gunman was killed by a bystander and that a police officer was among the wounded. She said nine of those killed died at the scene and two died at a hospital where they were taken for surgery. Cetinja, the seat of the former royal government of Montenegro, is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that the incident was “an unprecedented tragedy” and asked the nation “to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje “. President Milo Djukanovic said on Twitter that he was “deeply moved by the news of the terrible tragedy” in Cetinje, calling for “solidarity” with the families who lost loved ones in the incident.

