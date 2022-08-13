Belarus’ president is cracking down on dissent at home, shunning the West

Placeholder on load item actions

Despite a barrage of Western sanctions that followed Alexander Lukashenko’s claim to victory in a rigged presidential election two years ago, Belarus’s Kremlin-backed dictator continues to brutally and brutally suppress political dissent. Among his favorite tools of his regimes: the video of shame, in which citizens are forced to make humiliating confessions while stripped to their underwear, wearing Santa hats or wearing their pro-democracy banners.

These extremists, arrested by the government’s anti-extremism unit GUBOPiK, mutter details of their alleged crimes in videos posted on pro-government Telegram channels. The channels call it self-denazification. Many of the so-called violators did little more than attend protest rallies, or subscribe to independent online media.

The ongoing and damaging persecution of innocent dissidents in Belarus highlights the failure of Western powers, including the United States, to deter Lukashenko or strengthen the country’s democratic opposition, whose leaders are now mostly in prison or in exile. . Lukashenko not only turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin for political and financial support in suppressing the protests, he then allowed his country to be used as a staging ground for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In different ways, the fates of Belarus and Ukraine underscore the limits of Washington’s diplomacy on Russia’s western borders, a balancing act long overdue. Moscow sees each as a strategic buffer. In Ukraine, Putin went to war to try to force capitulation to Moscow’s interests; in Belarus he managed without shooting.

The United States and Europe lured Ukraine for years with billions in aid. They punished Belarus with sanctions only to see Lukashenko plunged back into Putin’s orbit.

This week, commemorating the second anniversary of Lukashenko’s fraudulent election, the United States announced new visa restrictions for 100 regime officials and their members, including high-ranking officials in the presidential administration and the notorious GUBOPiK.

In a statement, the State Department said the targeted officials were implicated in torture; violent arrests of peaceful protesters; raids on the homes and offices of journalists, members of the opposition and activists; forced confessions; electoral fraud; politically motivated convictions of political prisoners; expelling students for participating in peaceful protests; the adoption of legislation affecting the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms; and acts of transnational oppression.

In a symbolic move, Lukashenko’s 2020 election rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, announced a caretaker cabinet. But while Tikhanovskaya is regularly welcomed in Western capitals and met President Biden at the White House last year, Lukashenko faces no internal threat to his power.

Instead, Lukashenko’s thug enforcers in GUBOPiK have a green light to rape activists and target their families. They post hoax videos imitating a popular Russian before-and-after apartment renovation show, but instead the houses are destroyed.

Using crowbars, they break into the apartments of the parents of exiled Belarusian activists, the camera is slowly panning across the scene, after the raid, showing raised floors, broken furniture, broken mirrors and appliances, shards of glass and tangled clothes. GUBOPiK did not respond to requests for comment about the confession videos.

How Belarusian cyber partisans exposed the secrets of Lukashenko’s coups

The 2020 protests marked Lukashenko’s biggest crisis since coming to power in 1994, but he was saved when Putin backed his violent crackdown. Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine have tied Lukashenko even more tightly to Putin, forcing Belarus to rely on Russia as a market and on Russian ports to transport exports.

Before the war, 41 percent of Belarus’ exports went to Russia, while 35 percent went to Ukraine, and Europe’s markets have now largely been lost.

Each new phase of this Western-imposed isolation of Lukashenko means that his dependence on Moscow grows economically, said analyst Artyom Shraibman of the Carnegie Endowment for Peace.

Lukashenko has resisted pressure to send his army to fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russia. But he has tightened his grip on dissent since the war, expanding the death penalty in May to bring firing squad executions for planning terrorist acts, in an ominous message to anti-war campaigners.

Dmitry Ravich, Denis Dikun and Oleg Molchanov, who set fire to a railway signal box to slow the advance of Russian military equipment, have been charged with terrorism, treason and joining an extremist group and could face the death penalty, according to activists .

More than 30 members of their anti-war group, the Railroad Partisans, have been arrested and forced to make video confessions. Five were sentenced on Wednesday to between two and 16 years in prison.

It’s to scare people. It is to demoralize them and make them feel vulnerable that this can happen to anyone at any time, the analyst said. Pavel Slunkin, of the European Council on Foreign Relations, a former official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. People are being sentenced to years in prison for misdemeanors that used to be punishable by 15 days in jail, he said.

Belarusian authorities have designated 372 Internet activists or media groups and 448 individuals as extremists. More than 1,200 political prisoners are currently in prison.

Right now, the political field in Belarus is completely sterilized, said the London-based independent journalist and analyst at the Center for European Policy Analysis. Tadeusz Giczan. There is no real sign of dissent in the streets now, because literally hundreds of thousands of people, the most active, have been forced to leave the country.

Some Belarusians, unable to follow democracy at home, have volunteered to fight on Ukraine’s side in the war. And the parents and families of the exiles, especially those fighting in Ukraine, face the worst public shaming. A 68-year-old woman whose son is fighting against Russia was forced to deny it in a video broadcast on a pro-government Telegram channel.

I’m ashamed to have such a son, she said, clearly distressed.

Voluntary fighters see Russia’s defeat in Ukraine as a path to freedom for Belarus. It is not clear how much of a political challenge they may present to Lukashenko in the future, analysts say, but the videos show that Lukashenko’s regime sees them as a threat, according to Shraibman.

They are seen by the Belarusian authorities as the last bandits, as terrorists, he said. They are armed and if they cannot overthrow Lukashenko, they can infiltrate the country, use their skills, use their weapons because they have nothing to lose.

Other exiles are running opposition media or activist sites. Thousands of young IT professionals have fled, undermining the once-vibrant tech sector.

Bypolan organization of former police and security officers, trains people to resist the regime and has a civil mobilization action plan to topple the Lukashenko regime, with 200,000 Telegram subscribers.

What makes Russia’s massive war games with Belarus so disturbing?

of Belarus wind project compiles detailed reports on Russian military movements in southern Belarus based on photographs and civilian accounts. Next news, an opposition media channel founded in 2015 by then-teenager Stsiapan Putsila, has more than 4.5 million followers on Telegram, YouTube and Twitter, focusing mainly on news from Ukraine and Belarus.

In January, a botched constitutional referendum vote empowered him to rule until 2035, ended Belarus’s non-nuclear status, paving the way for Russian nuclear weapons to be deployed on Belarusian soil and granted Lukashenko amnesty from future prosecution.

In his 28 years in power, Lukashenko has jailed rivals, wiped out opponents, rigged elections and engineered constitutional changes to stay in office. His country’s economy relies on Soviet-style state giants.

Lukashenko’s anti-NATO rhetoric is often harsher than Moscow’s, and he revels in bombastic threats. Last year, he increased pressure on Europe by creating a months-long migration crisis at the borders of Lithuania and Poland.

Like many strong dictators, Lukashenko’s political career had genuine populist origins. Trained as a history teacher, he joined the army before becoming director of a collective farm. In 1993, he was elected to parliament and his fiery speeches against corrupt officials provided a springboard to win the 1994 presidential election.

Belarus shoots down commercial plane, arrests dissident journalist on board

Lukashenko laughs when he was called a dictator, once joking with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a February 2020 meeting in Minsk: Our dictatorship has one distinguishing feature: Everyone rests on Saturday and Sunday, but the president works, he said, according to state news agency BelTA.

The president has great powers, he said in a recent interview with AFP. We have elements of authoritarianism in the state.

Lukashenko enjoys displaying that power. On Monday, he walked into a private steel mill in Miory worth $400 million and declared it had been seized by the state.

Among Belarusian elites, the war in Ukraine has only consolidated support for Lukashenko.