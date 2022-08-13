A ‘monster’ fire in France drives thousands from their homesExBulletin





France battles a “monster” fire that has forced thousands from their homes. Wildfires have raged across Europe this summer as heatwaves scorch the continent and renew focus on climate change.





MARY LOUSE KELLY, ACTIVE: In France now, which is battling monster fires as heat and drought scorch much of Europe this summer. Scientists say the catastrophic consequences of global warming are here sooner than expected. NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports. (ARCHIVED RECORDING SOUND) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: (Speaks French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: French television footage showed a wall of fire engulfing a pine forest and threatening villages in France’s southwestern Gironde region, not far from the vineyards of Bordeaux. 1,500 firefighters battle 24/7 alongside water-bombing jets. Commander Matthieu Jomain told French television that this is unprecedented. (ARCHIVED RECORDING SOUND) MATTHIEU JOMAIN: (Through translator) It’s the first time we’ve had fires like this that last this long and we don’t see an end in sight with the weather they’re predicting. BEARDSLEY: Which is over 100 degrees without rain. Ten thousand people have been evacuated in the Gironde, many for the second time. One man told French television that he had not slept for the past month for fear of the fires rekindling. One hundred and fifteen square kilometers of forest have burned in the Gironde in just 10 days. (ARCHIVED RECORDING SOUND) GERALD DARMANIN: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called on employers to release all volunteer firefighters so they can join their units. Firefighters are also arriving from across Europe to help France. The European Space Agency said successive heat waves, shrinking rivers and rising ground temperatures measured from space leave no doubt about the consequences of climate change. A European satellite recently measured extreme land surface temperatures of 113 in Britain, 122 in France and 150 degrees Fahrenheit in Spain. Sorbonne Professor Herve Le Treut is a prominent climate change scientist. He says that everything has come much faster than anyone imagined. HERVE LE TREUT: What’s happening now is kind of a surprise to a lot of people, because it’s very intense. BEARDSLEY: Le Treut says trapped greenhouse gases have ushered the planet into a new phase where old ways of dealing with climate catastrophes will no longer work. He says we will have to find new ways to protect forests, agriculture and cities. LE TREUT: We’re in a situation that’s not what we wanted to see, and it’s something that a few years ago people thought we could avoid, that maybe we could work to reduce greenhouse gases enough to not have to deal with this. But now it’s too late. BEARDSLEY: On Thursday, researchers in Finland announced that the Arctic has warmed four to five times faster than the global average over the past four decades, not two or three times as fast as previously thought. Sebastian Mernild is professor of climate change and glaciation at the Climate Institute of the University of Southern Denmark. He says this is because the snow cover has decreased and there is 40% less sea ice than in 1979. SEBASTIAN MERNILD: So today energy is absorbed more than reflected, which means that we now have more energy available to heat both the temperature of the ocean, but also the temperature in the lower part of the atmosphere. BEARDSLEY: Both scientists interviewed for this story say disasters like the fires and drought in Europe this summer will intensify and become more frequent as global warming accelerates. Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris. Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/12/1117263919/a-monster-wildfire-in-france-sends-thousands-out-of-their-homes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos