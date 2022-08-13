Massive fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on unknown toxic substance





An analysis of the river’s water from Monday showed evidence of “synthetic chemical substances, most likely also with toxic effects on vertebrates,” the ministry said Thursday, adding that it remained unclear how the substance entered the water.

According to local broadcaster RBB, the state laboratory found high levels of mercury in the water samples.

The head of Poland’s national water management authority told private broadcaster Polsat News that the presence of mercury in the water, however, has not yet been confirmed.

“At the moment, these are press reports. We have no confirmation about mercury in the Oder,” said Przemyslaw Daca, head of Waters Poland.

The ministry in Brandenburg, the state surrounding Berlin, said it was not yet possible to estimate how many fish had died across Poland and Germany. “Communication chains between the Polish and German sides did not work in this case,” said Brandenburg’s environment minister Axel Vogel, adding that German authorities had not yet received any notification from Poland about the incident. In a warning sent to the public earlier this week, Germans in the districts of Uckermark and Barnim, home to the hills and a nature reserve, advised citizens to avoid contact with water from the Oder and an adjacent canal. Tons of dead fish have been found in the Oder River since the end of July. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the waterway will take years to return to normal. “The scale of this pollution is very large. So large that the Oder could take years to return to a fairly normal state,” Morawiecki said on a regular podcast on Friday. “It is likely that large amounts of chemical waste have been dumped into the river,” he said, adding that those responsible will be held accountable. Late Friday, Morawiecki fired the head of Poland’s national water management authority, Przemyslaw Daca, and the head of the general environmental inspectorate, Michal Mistrzak, saying their institutions should have reacted earlier. Poland plans to erect a barrier in the Oder near the town of Kostrzyn to collect dead fish flowing down the river, with 150 Territorial Defense Forces soldiers deployed to help with the cleanup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/13/europe/mass-fish-death-poland-germany-river-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos