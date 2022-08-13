International
Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the shelling of nuclear plants
A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko Reuters
Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Friday of risking a catastrophe by bombing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces in a region expected to become one of the next major war front lines.
Western countries have called on Moscow to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia plant, but so far there has been no sign that Russia will agree to do so. The factory was seized by Russian forces in early March, but is still run by Ukrainian technicians.
The plant dominates the southern bank of a large reservoir on the Dnipro River that runs through southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces controlling towns and cities on the opposite bank are under intense shelling from the Russian-held side.
Three civilians, including a boy, were wounded in overnight shelling of one of those towns, said Marhanets, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko.
Kiev has said for weeks it is planning a counteroffensive to retake Zaporizhzhia and neighboring Kherson provinces, much of the territory captured by Russia after its February 24 invasion and still in Russian hands.
Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said there was more shelling of the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday. The video posted on his Telegram channel showed extensive damage to private homes. Three people were killed, the city’s mayor said in a Facebook post.
Ukraine’s military said its artillery destroyed a Russian ammunition depot near a bridge about 80 miles (130 km) down the Dnipro River from the nuclear plant and said it could now hit almost all of Moscow’s supply lines in the occupied south.
Ukrainian forces struck a fourth bridge spanning the Dnipro River, Serhiy Khlan, an official in the largely Russian-occupied Kherson region, wrote on Facebook on Friday.
“Today Ukrainian armed forces hit the last, fourth bridge connecting the left and right banks. This means that the Russians no longer have any opportunity to bring in new equipment,” Khlan said.
There was no comment from Russian authorities on the reports.
Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.
Diplomatic rift
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought relations between the United States and Russia to a low point, and on Friday a new warning was sent from Moscow about the deepening of the rift.
The United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself, and Russia has accused it of being directly involved in the war.
On Friday, a senior Russian official said Moscow had told Washington that if the US Senate succeeded in passing a bill to single out Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be severed. .
Such a law would cause “the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, up to their downgrade and even breakdown,” TASS news agency quoted Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, as saying. , he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the United States and other countries to give Russia that designation, accusing its forces of targeting civilians, which Moscow denies.
“After everything the occupiers have done in Ukraine, there can be only one approach to Russia – as a terrorist state,” Zelenskiy said in his late-night speech on Friday.
Radioactive materials
Ukraine’s Energoatom agency, whose workers still operate the Zaporizhzhia plant under Russian occupation, said the plant was hit five times on Thursday, including near where radioactive materials are stored.
Russia says Ukraine is firing recklessly at the plant. Kiev says Russian troops hit it themselves and are also using the plant as a shield to provide cover as they bomb nearby Ukrainian towns and cities. Reuters could not verify either account.
“The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not damage the infrastructure (of the plant), do not strike where there may be danger on a global scale. We understand that the invaders hide behind such a shield, because it is not possible to strike there. Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command told Ukrainian national television.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the allegations as “100% nonsense”.
Nuclear experts fear the fighting could damage the plant’s spent fuel pools or reactors.
“There is no nuclear power plant in the world that is designed to operate in a war situation,” said Mycle Schneider, coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report.
Beyond the shelling, a loss of the electricity supply needed to keep the reactors cool and the psychological state of Ukrainian workers were major concerns, he said.
The main Ukrainian front lines have been relatively static in recent weeks, but fighting has recently intensified in anticipation of what Ukraine says is a planned counteroffensive in the south.
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Friday widespread shelling and airstrikes by Russian forces on many cities and military bases, particularly in the east, where Russia is trying to expand territory held on behalf of separatist proxies.
A shell hit the road outside 74-year-old Iryna’s home in Kramatorsk on Friday morning, less than 12 miles from the front line.
Everything is destroyed, the windows are gone, the roof is gone on one side,” said the pensioner, who gave only her first name. “When it rains everything will be wet inside. What now? We have no resources to escape. Where would we go?”
