Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the shelling of nuclear plants

A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4, 2022.

Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Friday of risking a catastrophe by bombing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces in a region expected to become one of the next major war front lines.

Western countries have called on Moscow to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia plant, but so far there has been no sign that Russia will agree to do so. The factory was seized by Russian forces in early March, but is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

The plant dominates the southern bank of a large reservoir on the Dnipro River that runs through southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces controlling towns and cities on the opposite bank are under intense shelling from the Russian-held side.

Three civilians, including a boy, were wounded in overnight shelling of one of those towns, said Marhanets, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Kiev has said for weeks it is planning a counteroffensive to retake Zaporizhzhia and neighboring Kherson provinces, much of the territory captured by Russia after its February 24 invasion and still in Russian hands.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said there was more shelling of the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday. The video posted on his Telegram channel showed extensive damage to private homes. Three people were killed, the city’s mayor said in a Facebook post.

Ukraine’s military said its artillery destroyed a Russian ammunition depot near a bridge about 80 miles (130 km) down the Dnipro River from the nuclear plant and said it could now hit almost all of Moscow’s supply lines in the occupied south.

Ukrainian forces struck a fourth bridge spanning the Dnipro River, Serhiy Khlan, an official in the largely Russian-occupied Kherson region, wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“Today Ukrainian armed forces hit the last, fourth bridge connecting the left and right banks. This means that the Russians no longer have any opportunity to bring in new equipment,” Khlan said.

There was no comment from Russian authorities on the reports.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.