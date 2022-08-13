Newly arrived Ukrainians get health, bank, identity cards at the Regina hotel





As various agencies helped the latest batch of displaced Ukrainians settle in Saskatchewan on Friday, the province was promising more planes would soon be on the way. Less than 48 hours after arriving in Regina, dozens of people who fled the war in Ukraine were settling into their new lives in a city hotel. It was described as “one-stop shopping” for them to get the documents they would need immediately. Booths were set up to collect social security numbers and apply for health cards. A number of financial institutions were also available, helping newcomers set up bank accounts. Sofia Buriachenko, 15, arrived in Regina with her mother and younger brother on Wednesday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC) “When I came to Canada at first I thought we would be left here and no one would help us,” said Sofia Buriachenko, 15 years old. “Now I see that all this is wonderful and I cannot explain it.” The Grade 9 student says her family originally wanted to go to Winnipeg, but they were offered the flight to Regina and couldn’t refuse. We want to help people who want to stay here and want to create our community where people can meet, drink coffee and talk about everything in our native language. – Maria Tchaikovsky In addition to government agencies and corporations, volunteers such as Maria Chaikovska and Valentyn Stoliarchuk were at the hotel event on Friday to welcome the arrivals. Maria Chaikovska and Valentyn Stoliarchuk, who were on hand to help the new arrivals, are among the 1,500 Ukrainians who have arrived in Saskatchewan since Russia invaded their country earlier this year. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC) The couple, who host a weekly meeting with other Ukrainians at the Regina Public Library, say they’re happy to help those settling in Regina make the adjustments they’ve already made. “We want to help people who want to stay here and want to create our own community where people can meet, drink coffee and talk about everything in our native language,” Chaikovska said. “We must not forget where we are from. Our language, our culture nowadays is one of the most important things for us.” The couple is among more than 1,500 Ukrainians who have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began. Hundreds more on their way Also present was Prime Minister Scott Moe, who signed a memorandum of understanding with Solidaire and Open Arms, two international humanitarian organizations. According to the agreement, a total of flights, including those that arrived on Wednesday and July 4, will bring more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens to the province from Warsaw, Poland by March 31, 2023. Premier Scott Moe has signed an agreement with two international humanitarian organizations to bring 1,500 displaced Ukrainians to Saskatchewan. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC) Giving newcomers a warm welcome and a helping hand is the Saskatchewan way, the premier said. Solidaire pilot and founder Enrique Pinyero says the agreement signed Friday with the Saskatchewan government is unique. “We have no agreement with anyone [other] government in the world,” he said. [about] their obligations to accept refugees”. Solidaire founder Enrique Pinyero is also the pilot of the plane bringing displaced Ukrainians to Saskatchewan. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/newly-arrived-ukrainians-get-health-bank-id-cards-at-regina-hotel-1.6550142 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos