Strong winds signal the end of LABACE 2022

Temperatures dropped, spirits rose and glasses were raised as LABACE 2022 drew to a close last night. “The best ever,” was the verdict of Leonardo Fiuza, speaking as chairman of organizer ABAG and president of TAM Aviao Executiva, which sold eight aircraft during the show.

Leonardo Fiuza, chairman of ABAG and president of TAM AE, said “The best LABACE ever!” (Photo: Richard Pedicini/AIN)

“Ao sabor do vento” – English translation: “tasting the wind” – said ABAG CEO Flvio Pires. He was looking to capture the most dramatic moment of the convention, the explosion that blew the roof off Dassault’s house on Wednesday, and the broader moment, the fair winds that drove serious buyers and serious business to the first LABACE in three years.

ABAG CEO Flavo Pires organized LABACE 2022 with an untested team. They were tested and passed. (Photo: Richard Pedicini/AIN)

The third night of the exhibition began with adjustments made by the organizers: the planes had to leave on schedule, but the stands could stay open as late as they wanted to recover some of the lost time on Wednesday. The chilly weather was joined by rain in the afternoon, which cleared as night fell and the clouds opened for a full moon to shine down on the jets that glistened with water droplets.

A rope at the front of the Embraer stand, with polite porters enforcing a “scheduled visitors only” sign was explained by a spokesman as reflecting both types of wind. As the neighbor of Dassault’s closed cockpit and furthest from the exit, Embraer wanted to limit the number of people in the cockpit in case the display had to be cleared again. But the number of serious customers vying for attention, even with delivery dates pushed back to 2024, was such that Embraer had to limit the normal reception of the general public.

Embraer is enjoying a significant amount of backlog for its light and medium jets. (Photo: Antonio Carlos Carriero/AIN)

Mrcia’s Catering, the nation’s top aviation caterer, was celebrating not only 30 years, but “260,000 hours of continuous operation”—its kitchen has never closed. An old-fashioned ice cream tricycle was supposed to roll through the walkways dispensing spumante during the closing hours of the fair, but the trip down memory lane had to stop in front of TAM AE’s house as there were too many people on the walkways after the fair declined. to rest.

Mrcia Pesce Gomes da Costa of Marcia’s Catering brought the gas for 30 years of 24/7 operations. (Photo: Richard Pedicini/AIN)

The exhibition pavilions were packed as the 8pm closing time came and went. Puffer jackets were the predominant attire as hands shook beers, glasses of wine, glasses of caipirinha and, repeatedly, old friends.

Unexpected winds blew off the roof of Dassault’s house on Wednesday. The fact that it didn’t hit anyone, and that the damage to the nearby planes appears to be somewhere between scratched paint and hangar browning, was lucky. The orderly evacuation of the fair, without panic, was the result of preparation.

AIN spoke with Maria Alzenir Silva, who received her diploma as a guard two weeks ago and for whom LABACE was her first job. Her training had included first aid and firefighter training, and evacuating the fairgrounds was one scenario they were trained for. “We had to stay calm,” she said. “If we panicked, it would spread to the crowd.”

On the other side of the hierarchy, Congonhas airport supervisor Carlos Haroldo Novak explained that when the organization of the exhibition began, a Whatsapp group was created for safety and security planning. That group included organizers ABAG and Infraero, and the planning paid off Wednesday night during the evacuation.

Francisco Lyra (left), founder of Catarina Airport, shares a moment with Carlos Haroldo Novak, head of Congonhas Airport. (Photo: Richard Pedicini/AIN)

The evacuation was swift and strong. Both Lider and TAM AE had parties planned for Wednesday evening and caterers were barred from taking the evening’s prepared meals. Lider improvised, moving her party to her FBO’s VIP lounge across the airport, bringing wines, cheeses and a freezer case of premium popcorn from Oggi, part of a partnership deal. TAM AE’s home was one of the liveliest on Thursday night, but with aircraft totems stretched out, weighted down with sandbags.

TAM had its show sales numbers ready, or almost ready, Thursday evening: two King Air 360s, a Grand Caravan EX, a used King Air C90GTx and a Baron G58, as well as three Bell 505 helicopters. One of Bells added to the total in the last minute.

Textron Aviation representative TAM Aviao Executiva sold eight aircraft during LABACE 2022. (Photo: Antonio Carlos Carriero/AIN)

Impressions of the fair from other exhibitors were overwhelmingly positive, instead of the usual tepid phrases like “we maintained an institutional presence.” The transactions were closed and the new business started.

Part of this, of course, is due to momentum. Campo de Marte’s main helicopter dealer, Gualter Pizzi, who has raised what appeared to be a number of used helicopters at past fairs, arrived at LABACE 2022 with a single aircraft and said he was not sure until the minute the last one if he did. they have that too. “I’m in the business to sell,” he said, “and if I sold it before the fair, I’d have nothing to show for it.” His agreement to represent Kopter, announced three years ago at LABACE 2019, has turned into a license to sell new Leonardo helicopters (Leonardo bought Kopter in 2020).

Gualter Helicopteros, a Leonardo dealer in Brazil, is seeing growing interest in the new Leonardo helicopters. (Photo: Antonio Carlos Carriero/AIN)

LABACE 2019 took place when Brazil was emerging from its deepest modern recession, and LABACE 2022 after the three-year gap as a result of the pandemic. As the exhibition continued through Thursday night, this AIN the journalist drank spumantes under the moon with a group that included the former president of ABAG Francisco Lyra, whose Catarina Airport focused on business aviation has proven his vision and which anticipates the publication of the official approval of his next project, University of Air; Congonhas Airport Supervisor Novak, impatient as ever as he waits for his airport to be auctioned next week; and ABAG’s Pires, whose team was new to organizing fairs and had met the unexpected and overcome it. The conversation was not about past victories or challenges, but about hope and the future.