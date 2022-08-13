Steven Seagal calls himself ‘Diplomat’ after visiting Russian prison





Actor Steven Seagal has called himself a “diplomat” during an appearance on Russian state media, defending his visit to a prisoner-of-war camp where Ukrainian prisoners were burned to death last month. Having been a Russian citizen since 2016 and said Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the greatest leaders in the world, the 1990s action star said he went to prison to see “evidence” of what had happened, reports aceshowbiz.com. He also repeated Kremlin propaganda that Kiev was to blame. “I know a little bit about that stuff. I can tell you, a billion percent, it wasn’t a bomb that could explode from the ground floor. You can see where a missile came in from outside and blew everything up,” the star said. He continued: “As I’ve said, I’m a diplomat and I pride myself on being a pretty good diplomat.” The 70-year-old actor added that he is producing an “unbiased” documentary about the war in Ukraine, despite professing his hero worship of Putin. On July 29, the Olenivka prison, in an area of ​​Donbas occupied by pro-Russian forces, burned down with about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war believed to have died. It included many veterans of the battle for Mariupol. Russia says Ukraine ordered an attack on the prison and carried it out using US-supplied HIMARS missiles that have wreaked havoc behind Putin’s front lines. It appears that Russia sent Seagal to carry out his inspection to bolster the claim Martial artist and ‘Buddhist’ Seagal, whose 1990s hits include ‘Hard to Kill’ and ‘Under Siege’ saw his film career to fall apart when he was accused by many women. sexually assaulted co-stars and faced allegations that he mishandled stunts on set, reports aceshowbiz.com. After a brief spell in a spiritual group, he began associating with Russia around 2014, the last time Putin invaded Ukraine, after he called the attack “very reasonable”. He also called Putin “one of the greatest world leaders”, before becoming a Russian citizen two years later. In 2017, he was banned from entering Ukraine after being deemed a “threat to national security” and in 2018, he was appointed Putin’s special envoy to Russia to improve ties with the US.

