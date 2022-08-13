International
UN Racial Justice Review Gives Biden Chance to Stand at the Center of International Human Rights | News and comments
Every few years, the United Nations Commission for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination meets to review the United States’ adherence to the racial justice treaty of the same name, ratified by the US in 1994.
As the last US review took place under the Obama administration in 2014, this year’s review was the first for the Biden administration. As expected, the Biden administration claimed significant progress on racial justice in its report and presentation to the committee. However, more than a year into his term, few of President Biden’s commitments to racial justice and human rights have been realized.
Where the US stands today on racial justice
When President Biden took office, he promised to reverse years of Trump-era disengagement on the international stage and focus on racial justice and equality at home and abroad. One of his first acts as president was to sign one executive order aims to achieve racial equality in the US In announcing the order, Biden called systemic racism corrosive, destructive and costly.
We agree, but these remarks do not justify the poor progress the US has made toward fulfilling its treaty promise: to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.
The US has deliberately exempted itself from the human rights demands it has pressed on other countries, while allowing structural racism and xenophobia to operate as pervasive and rampant forces in American society.
In a joint submission ahead of the review, the ACLU and Human Rights Watch characterized US progress toward compliance with the convention as elusive indeed, woefully inadequate in various areas, including restorative justice, discrimination in the criminal justice system, use of force by law enforcement. , discrimination in immigration enforcement and racial discrimination in public services and social protection. Additionally, the report provides the Biden administration with a roadmap for implementing measures to correct stark racial disparities without having to face the US Congress.
Posing as a moral leader in the defense of human rights, the US has deliberately excluded itself from the human rights demands it has pressed on other countries by allowing structural racism and xenophobia to act as pervasive forces and rampant in American society.
What we told the Committee
American civil society groups, including the ACLU, our state affiliates, and partners like Human Rights Watch and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights have been on the ground in Geneva to show the committee substandard progress on rights human rights and racial justice, and what steps our government can take now to turn the tide.
Since international pressure has often contributed to domestic victories on racial justice issues throughout history, US civil society organizations are maximizing international mechanisms to enrich their advocacy efforts.
Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLUs Human Rights Program, and Stephanie Amiotelegal director of the ACLU North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, testified before the committee to highlight systematic police violence and the lack of US education on Native American history in schools, respectively.
Next steps for the US
After six hours of failing to provide adequate answers and leaving many questions unanswered to the committee’s frustration, it became abundantly clear that the US had much more to do at the local, tribal, state and federal levels to claim leadership global to racial. justice.
The committee pressed the American delegation on various important issues previously raised by American civil society: racial disparities in sentencing, reproductive health and rights; impunity for police violence; anti-black racism in immigration enforcement; housing sharing; inequalities in education; discriminatory child welfare system; environmental racism; AND the lack of progress in respecting treaties and the sovereignty rights of indigenous peoples.
President Biden can act today by creating a commission to explore the creation of a national human rights institution and a federal body that can implement a national plan to meet international human rights obligations.
Echoing demands from US civil society, the committee also urged the Biden administration to issue an executive order to create a federal commission to study slavery reparations.
The US delegation has 48 hours to submit additional information and responses to the committee, which will issue its final report and recommendations on August 30.
This process offers the Biden administration another opportunity to transcend the boundaries of the US civil rights framework and dismantle structural racism in the US through a powerful, universal international human rights lens. It is also an opportunity to raise the voices of directly affected communities and address the way in which the legacies of the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism inform our contemporary world, a US shortcoming identified by the committee.
The committee held the United States to account with its strong questions. We call on our leaders to embrace the committee’s recommendations and comprehensively address systemic racism in the US
President Biden could act today including creating a federal commission to explore creating a National Human Rights Institution and the creation of a federal coordinating body with a mandate to implement a national action plan to meet international human rights obligations.
In her closing remarks, commission member Faith Pansy Tlakula quoted Nelson Mandela, The very fact that racism degrades both the perpetrator and the victim dictates that, if we are true to our commitment to protect human dignity, we will fight until to achieve victory. We must end the scourge of racism.
It is time for the US to reckon with its racist history.
Sources
2/ https://www.aclu.org/news/human-rights/un-racial-justice-review-gives-biden-opportunity-to-center-international-human-rights
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Table tennis star Naina Jaiswal complains of harassment on social media, complaint registered with police August 13, 2022
- Vergecast: Samsung’s newest foldable device and Disney prices go up August 13, 2022
- iHeartMedia Phoenix Announces Broadcast Agreement with Arizona State University Hockey August 13, 2022
- Earthquake could kill 1,500 in Greater Victoria – CTV News August 13, 2022
- Novelist Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage – BBC News August 13, 2022