UN Racial Justice Review Gives Biden Chance to Stand at the Center of International Human Rights | News and comments

Every few years, the United Nations Commission for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination meets to review the United States’ adherence to the racial justice treaty of the same name, ratified by the US in 1994. As the last US review took place under the Obama administration in 2014, this year’s review was the first for the Biden administration. As expected, the Biden administration claimed significant progress on racial justice in its report and presentation to the committee. However, more than a year into his term, few of President Biden’s commitments to racial justice and human rights have been realized.

Where the US stands today on racial justice

When President Biden took office, he promised to reverse years of Trump-era disengagement on the international stage and focus on racial justice and equality at home and abroad. One of his first acts as president was to sign one executive order aims to achieve racial equality in the US In announcing the order, Biden called systemic racism corrosive, destructive and costly. We agree, but these remarks do not justify the poor progress the US has made toward fulfilling its treaty promise: to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.

The US has deliberately exempted itself from the human rights demands it has pressed on other countries, while allowing structural racism and xenophobia to operate as pervasive and rampant forces in American society.

In a joint submission ahead of the review, the ACLU and Human Rights Watch characterized US progress toward compliance with the convention as elusive indeed, woefully inadequate in various areas, including restorative justice, discrimination in the criminal justice system, use of force by law enforcement. , discrimination in immigration enforcement and racial discrimination in public services and social protection. Additionally, the report provides the Biden administration with a roadmap for implementing measures to correct stark racial disparities without having to face the US Congress. Posing as a moral leader in the defense of human rights, the US has deliberately excluded itself from the human rights demands it has pressed on other countries by allowing structural racism and xenophobia to act as pervasive forces and rampant in American society.

What we told the Committee

American civil society groups, including the ACLU, our state affiliates, and partners like Human Rights Watch and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights have been on the ground in Geneva to show the committee substandard progress on rights human rights and racial justice, and what steps our government can take now to turn the tide. Since international pressure has often contributed to domestic victories on racial justice issues throughout history, US civil society organizations are maximizing international mechanisms to enrich their advocacy efforts. Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLUs Human Rights Program, and Stephanie Amiotelegal director of the ACLU North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, testified before the committee to highlight systematic police violence and the lack of US education on Native American history in schools, respectively.

Next steps for the US

President Biden can act today by creating a commission to explore the creation of a national human rights institution and a federal body that can implement a national plan to meet international human rights obligations.