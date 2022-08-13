Falling global food and fuel costs offer poor countries little relief

Costs are down from their peak in the war in Ukraine, but are still rising compared to last year A bombed grain silo containing wheat still burning inside in Zasilya, Ukraine in July. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post)

Many of the global prices for food, fuel and fertilizer that soared when Russia invaded Ukraine have returned to their pre-war levels, defying the most dire forecasts, even as policymakers warn of the continuing risk of famine and a global financial crisis in development. Russia’s February 24 attack on Ukraine sent shockwaves through commodity markets. However, since then, fears that the war would cut off all exports via the Black Sea have proved unfounded.

Russian grain cargoes have been sailing from ports in Novorossiysk to customers in Africa and the Middle East for months. And limited grain shipments from the Ukrainian port of Odessa resumed on August 1 under a United Nations-brokered deal.

Pressure on commodity markets also eased as Wall Street speculators began selling their holdings in response to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, which made bets on rising commodity prices less certain.

Wheat is now less expensive than when the war began. Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, hovers around the mid-February level of $97 a barrel. And the price of urea fertilizer, which almost doubled in the first weeks of the wars, has returned to its pre-war level.

However, markets could reverse course again and are likely to remain volatile next year, analysts say.

The worst did not happen. But there’s a false sense of security in the markets right now, said Sanjeev Krishnan, chief investment officer at S2G Ventures, a Chicago investment firm specializing in food and agriculture. This fall could have a lot more volatility.

Avoiding a deeper global crisis depends on the interplay between government policies in many countries, the climate, an unpredictable conflict in Europe and global diplomacy.

With Russia already firing a missile at the grain terminals in Odessa, there are questions about whether the deal to resume Ukrainian shipments will stand. Extreme weather events, including a multi-year drought in the Horn of Africa, threaten crops on many continents. And a possible embargo on Russian energy shipments to European customers later this year could exacerbate rising natural gas costs that are already pushing some commodity prices higher.

However, the current situation is an improvement. Earlier this year, the war between Russia and Ukraine, neighboring countries that together account for more than a quarter of all wheat traded globally, sent wheat prices soaring 63 percent in less than two weeks. At the same time, prices for a type of nitrogen-based fertilizer almost doubled and oil rose to almost $128 a barrel.

The subsequent drop in prices has brought little relief to countries that rely on global markets for key commodities.

A third of the 153 countries the World Food Program monitors recorded annual food inflation of at least 15 percent for the three months ended July 31, according to Friederike Greb, an economist at the United Nations agency based in Rome.

In Lebanon, food prices rose by 332 percent, while Iranian food bills rose by 87 percent and Turkish food costs rose by 95 percent.

Lower prices are definitely good news for global food security, Greb said. But we have no reason to be any less concerned, given what we see happening on the ground.

Changes in global commodity prices can take 10 to 12 months to filter through to local markets, according to the International Monetary Fund.

When they do occur, downturns are often overwhelmed by the impact of falling currency values ​​on importing countries. The Fed’s multiple rate hikes this year have boosted the dollar against most other currencies.

The currencies of Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Laos and Malawi have lost at least 25 percent of their value against the greenback. This is effectively a price hike for local companies or governments that buy global goods that are priced in US dollars.

They were still in a crisis of mega proportions, Greb said.

A total of 345 million people in 82 countries are at risk of dying from insufficient food, more than twice as many as before the pandemic, according to the World Food Programme. Despite recent price relief in commodity markets, food, fuel and fertilizers remain significantly more expensive than a year ago.

It is too early to say the worst is over, said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization.

The rise in prices earlier this year was fueled by speculators’ financial bets. In February, before the war began, money managers were betting in futures markets that Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices would fall, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Corporation.

But by early March, the market herd had moved into a massive bet on rising prices. The size of that bet peaked in mid-May shortly after the Fed’s second rate hike in three months, which was designed to bring inflation down from 8.5 percent to its 2 percent target.

When the Fed says you’re going back to 2 percent, you should get out of commodity markets, said economist Dan Basse of AgResource in Chicago.

Each commodity market is also shaped by different factors. Oil prices have experienced their biggest drop since early June, thanks to fears of a global recession that would cut demand for oil.

The outlook for wheat prices became particularly murky in the first months of the war after Russia stopped its routine reporting of export data to the United Nations’ Comtrade database, according to Joseph Glauber, a senior researcher at the International Institute of Food Policy Research, which approximated the missing export figures by analyzing purchase reports from Moscow customers.

They are pointing to the same level of exports from Russia this year as last year, he said. Russian trade is on the right track.

These higher-than-expected Russian exports are one reason wheat prices are down. The agreement reached last month by Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish diplomats, which facilitated shipments of some of the 20 million tons of grain blocked in Ukraine by the war, is another reason.

This month, 14 ships carrying corn, sunflower oil and soybeans have sailed from Ukrainian ports, according to a UN database. The ships stop in Turkey, where inspectors check to make sure there are no weapons hidden among the food products, before continuing to destinations such as Lebanon, China, Italy and South Korea.

There is a balancing act involved in increasing the flow of Ukrainian grain to the developing world, where it is desperately needed to stave off famine. If grain that has been blocked in Ukraine by the war grows on global markets, wheat prices could fall as Ukrainian farmers, who have already paid higher fertilizer and seed costs, try to recoup their investment, Mximo Torero said. chief economist for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

UN food Officials are in discussions with the International Monetary Fund and others about possible funding to help, he said.

A related deal should enable more exports of Russian ammonia fertilizer via a pipeline to the Ukrainian port of Pivdenny, which has been closed since the wars began, said Chris Lawson, chief fertilizer analyst for the CRU Group.

Prices for urea, a widely used nitrogen fertilizer, fell by half from their April peak of $940 a tonne. But as natural gas, the main fuel used to produce such feedstock, has become more expensive, prices have risen again since mid-June. somehow.

Prices for potash, another fertilizer, eased after Belarus, a Russian ally and top global producer, resumed limited shipments, Lawson said. About 100,000 tons of Belarusian potash are reaching global markets each month, well below the pre-war rate of about 1 million tons, but more than analysts expected.

Farmers also responded to the initial post-war price spike by reducing their use of both potash and phosphate, he said.

Things are still really, really tight. But it hasn’t been as bad as the Armageddon people expected, Lawson said.

In southeast Africa, farmers in Malawi are having trouble getting enough fertilizer for the next planting season, and the supplies they get cost more than double what they did in 2020, according to Sheila Keino, Malawi’s country director for Fertilizer and African non-profit agribusiness. Partnership.

A 25 percent devaluation of the kwacha, the local currency, has made imports more expensive, straining the family budgets of small farmers who make up the bulk of the country’s workforce.

It will be difficult, Keino said. Everything has increased, but no one has more money in their pockets. So see a reduction in fertilizer use.