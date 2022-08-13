International: ASIC extends transitional relief to foreign financial service providers (again)





short The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has again extended the transitional relief period for Foreign Financial Service Providers (FFSPs) for a further 12 months until 31 March 2024, through the introduction of ASIC Corporations (Amendment) Instrument 2022/623 (“Instrument of Amendment“) on July 28, 2022. ASIC has stated that the Amendment Instrument was introduced to provide certainty for the industry in view of the expiry of the Treasury Bills Amendment (Realising and Improving Economic Outcomes for Australians) 2022 (“bill“), discussed in more detail in our previously available alert here. content In more detail Current and future options for FFSPs Changes to ASIC Instruments Time frame of the transitional assistance period Next steps To the extent that the successive extensions of transitional relief have become confusing, a summary of the timeline is briefly presented below and in Explanatory statement. In summary, the transition period has now been extended to 31 March 2024 for FFSPs relying on: wholesale customer limited connection exception; or

passporting the “sufficient equivalence” of their offshore license to Australia (only if already relying on this option on 31 March 2020). The Amendment Instrument also further delays the commencement of the proposed “foreign funds manager” relief to 1 April 2024. The failure of the Bill suggests that we are unlikely to see further limited change to the professional investor connection/exclusion or a fast-track licensing process for foreign Australian financial services licenses (“foreign OFF“). At this stage, the extended transition period does not help new entrants to the Australian market, noting that ASIC has stated that it will instead grant bespoke relief to new applicants (presumably in the same conditions such as passport order exceptions provided they are regulated by one of the approved regulators). It is still open to apply for a foreign AFSL. To go this route, the process should begin sooner rather than later to allow time for the license application to be processed. The current options available to FFSPs to operate in Australia are now (broadly): if the FFSP does not otherwise carry on business in Australia – use the limited connection class extended order sunset to work with Australian wholesale customers until 31 March 2024; if the FFSP conducts business in Australia and relies on the passport exemption on 31 March 2020 – use the extended sunset of passport class orders to work with Australian bulk customers until 31 March 2024; AND if the FFSP carries on business in Australia and did NOT rely on the passport exemption on 31 March 2020 – seek order relief to rely on conditions similar to passport class orders to work with bulk Australian customers by 31 March 2024 and/or apply for a foreign AFSL. And from April 1, 2024: whether the FFSP can work within the constraints of the proposed “foreign fund manager” exemption – rely on that exemption from 1 April 2024; if the FFSP needs wider authorization from 1 April 2024 – apply for a foreign AFSL (better to start that process sooner rather than later); AND otherwise rely on alternative financial services licensing exemptions – (for example, limiting activities to return the request or acting on behalf of a licensee as an authorized representative). The Instrument of Amendment has amended the following instruments: ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transition) Instrument 2016/396;

ASIC Corporations (Foreign Financial Services Providers Limited Connection) Instrument 2017/182; AND

ASIC Corporations (CSSF-Regulated Financial Service Providers) Instrument 2016/1109. Together, these have the effect of providing transitional relief to a number of FFSPs that rely on the existing framework of exemption from the requirement to hold an Australian Financial Services Licence, pending the outcome of a potentially further consultation on the regulation of FFSPs. The Amendment Instrument also delays the commencement of licensing relief for certain fund management financial service providers until April 1, 2024 under ASIC Corporations (Foreign Financial Services Providers Funds Management Financial Services) Instrument 2020/199. September 2016: ASIC presents ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transition) Instrument 2016/396.

ASIC presents ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transition) Instrument 2016/396. November 2016: ASIC presents ASIC Corporations (CSSF-Regulated Financial Services Providers) Instrument 2016/1109.

ASIC presents ASIC Corporations (CSSF-Regulated Financial Services Providers) Instrument 2016/1109. March 2017 : ASIC introduces (Foreign Financial Services Providers Connection) Instrument 2017/18.

: ASIC introduces (Foreign Financial Services Providers Connection) Instrument 2017/18. 2018 and 2019 : ASIC extends the period of transitional relief granted under the Instruments listed above.

: ASIC extends the period of transitional relief granted under the Instruments listed above. March 2020 : ASIC extends transitional relief period for another 2 years to 31 March 2022 through amendment of ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transition) Instrument 2016/396 AND (Foreign Financial Services Providers Connection) Instrument 2017/18.

: ASIC extends transitional relief period for another 2 years to 31 March 2022 through amendment of ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transition) Instrument 2016/396 AND (Foreign Financial Services Providers Connection) Instrument 2017/18. March 2020 : ASIC issues ASIC Corporations (Foreign Financial Services Providers Funds Management Financial Services) Instrument 2020/199 which is set to start on 1 April 2022 (this was postponed to 1 April 2023).

: ASIC issues ASIC Corporations (Foreign Financial Services Providers Funds Management Financial Services) Instrument 2020/199 which is set to start on 1 April 2022 (this was postponed to 1 April 2023). May 2021 : Former Australian Government announces to consult on regulatory relief for FFSPs.

: Former Australian Government announces to consult on regulatory relief for FFSPs. June 2021 : ASIC extends the transitional relief period for a further 12 months to 31 March 2023 by amending ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transition) Instrument 2016/396 AND (Foreign Financial Services ProvidersLimited Connection) Instrument 2017/18.

: ASIC extends the transitional relief period for a further 12 months to 31 March 2023 by amending ASIC Corporations (Repeal and Transition) Instrument 2016/396 AND (Foreign Financial Services ProvidersLimited Connection) Instrument 2017/18. February 2022 : The government presents Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering and Improving Economic Outcomes for Australians) Bill 2022 (which expired with the change of Government on April 11, 2022).

: The government presents Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering and Improving Economic Outcomes for Australians) Bill 2022 (which expired with the change of Government on April 11, 2022). July 2022: ASIC extends the transitional relief period for a further 12 months to 31 March 2024 through the introduction of ASIC Corporations (Amendment) Instrument 2022/623. FFSPs should continue to review the extent to which they can continue to rely on the current exemption regime and whether they should start or restart preparation for a license application. It is unclear whether the current government intends to reintroduce the bill, however we will provide details of any future developments regarding FFSPs as they occur. If you need help evaluating the options available to you, please contact us.

