KODI continues the investigation into the international cartel





MADRAS, OR — The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team says detectives executed another search warrant in Madras on Friday in connection with an ongoing investigation into an international drug cartel. At approximately 7:30 a.m., detectives with the Oregon State Police, CODE, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and United States Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at 637 NE 10th St. This is a continuation of the June 2022 investigation and series of search warrants related to the international drug organization that is allegedly growing and processing illegal marijuana from Madras and Culver, Oregon before shipping it to Portland for nationwide distribution. During this control, 60 kg of raw marijuana in bulk and 807 plants were seized. Several other suspects, foreign and local, have been identified. Detectives expect additional arrests to come as additional investigations and search warrants are completed. Detectives found that this particular grow area used current-mounted copper wire that bypassed circuit breakers, inferior extension cords, and power strips secured with chains as permanent outdoor wiring for processing equipment, lighting, fans, etc. Overloaded electrical wires have caused fires in other marijuana grow facilities. CODE and DCIME investigators have found that illegal marijuana grows divert or steal significant water from nearby homes, commercial farms, or directly from pumps connected to underground sources in the arid central Oregon desert. It is estimated that growing marijuana indoors uses between 2.5 and 3.0 gallons per day per plant. This equates to about 2,421 gallons per day or 72,630 gallons of water per month at this grow site alone. The US Department of the Interior and the USGS estimate that the average person uses 3,000 gallons of water per month, so a family of 4 would use 12,000 gallons for bathing, cooking, washing, recreation, and watering. Additionally, illegal marijuana farms, including this one, often use pesticides and insecticides that threaten residential water supplies and endanger the end user. This particular grow site was also infested with black mold. According to the CDC, black mold is dangerous for those with immune suppression, asthma, or other respiratory problems. There are reports that ingesting or inhaling toxic molds, such as black mold, can cause unique or rare health conditions such as pulmonary hemorrhage or memory loss. This remains an active investigation. CODE and DCIME have identified additional growth sites operated by this organization. Investigators are aware of the remaining sites and will continue to dismantle these sites as the investigation progresses.

