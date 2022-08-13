With 8 exhibition areas and 10+ forums 2022 China International Services Trade Fair Sports Services Section will be unveiled in early September





Beijing, August 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Active August 2The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) for the press of the Sports Services Section was held in the morning at Beijing. As one of the nine key industry thematic sections of CIFTIS 2022, the Sports Services Section will be held in Beijing’s Shougang Park in early September. Chen Jie, the deputy general manager and spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, introduced that the 2022 CIFTIS Sports Services Section Fair will be hosted by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau and hosted by ADG Exhibition. With “Sports Bringing the City to Life” as its theme and “International, Professional, Market-Oriented and Technology-Driven” as its focal point, the event aims to “promote networking and partnership in sports services and create a bridge for communication in the international sports industry Consists of exhibitions, forums, matchmaking and support events. 8 exceptional exhibition areas

According to Mr. Chen Jie, the exhibition area of ​​the CIFTIS 2022 Sports Services Section will cover an area of ​​22,200 square meters, the largest among all dedicated thematic exhibitions. The total area of ​​the thematic exhibition covers 13,200 square meters of indoor and 9,000 square meters of outdoor. The Sports Services Exhibition is divided into 8 sub-exhibitions: International Sports Services Exhibition, Olympic Achievement Promotion Services Exhibition, Sports Event Services Exhibition, Sports Consumer Services Exhibition, Smart Sports Services Exhibition, of Sports Integration Services, National Fitness Services Expo and Outdoor Services Expo Lifestyle Services Expo, which comprehensively covers 9 major categories of sports services. 121 enterprises and institutions have confirmed their participation in the offline exhibition, which amounts to 100% of the exhibition’s recruitment. 67% of offline exhibitors are international companies and organizations. The percentage of specially designed cabins has reached 97%. And among all offline exhibitors, 35% are major enterprises in the industry. Various forums and events God. Chen Jie also shared that there will be ten support forums and events in the Sports Services Section. Four forums and conferences have been confirmed, including the International Sports Services Development Conference, the Digital Sports Development Forum, the International Sports Culture and Tourism Industry Development Forum and the International Ice and Snow Industry Development Forum. Officials from governments and international sports organizations, management of internationally renowned enterprises, specialists and researchers at home and abroad, as well as experts closely related to the sports industry will participate and give speeches, sharing their thoughts and insights. inspiring with the audience. Meanwhile, a number of supporting events will be held in the exhibition and conference space of the Sports Services Section, such as industry networking sessions, the Sports Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition, the Best Industry Brands Competition, the sports market for consumers, industry reports and conference publishing achievements, outdoor ice and snow fashion shows, to name a few. It aims to provide a stage in the “Post-Olympic-Winter Era” for the development of the sports industry, bring deep participation experience to exhibitors and audiences, and further promote the mutual benefit and interoperability of global sports services. Numerous industry reports and achievements to be published At the press conference, Mrs. Zhang LiADG executive vice president and ADG Exhibition president announced that several recent research reports will be released during the CIFTIS 2022 Sports Services Section, namely Research Report on the Development of of China Trade in Sports Services 2022, Research Report on dEVELOPMENT e Digital Sports 2022, Research Report on the Development of of China Sports Culture and Tourism Industry 2022AND Research reports on of China Ice and snow industry 2022. In addition, many sports services projects from Sports Services Section exhibitors, with excellent prospects and model quality, will also make their debut at the CIFTIS Hall of Achievements and the Section’s industry reports and achievements publication conference. Sports Services. Try to reach a new level of contract value The Sports Services Section’s offline exhibition area will create dedicated on-site networking and negotiation space to facilitate matchmaking between participating parties. Currently, several projects in the field of sports culture and tourism, IP events, training services, have already confirmed the signature in CIFTIS Sports Services Sections. The contract value has been reached 5.35 billion RMBof which 3.1 billion RMB will be executed within one year. During the CIFTIS 2022 Sports Services Section, the total value of the contract is estimated to exceed 10 billion RMB, of which 4 billion are expected to be executed within a year. We must strive for a new height. SOURCE Asia Digital Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-8-exhibition-areas-and-10-forums-2022-china-international-fair-for-trade-in-services-sports-services-section-to-be-unveiled-early-september-301605329.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos