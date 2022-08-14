Calgary Stampede Showband crowned Indiana International Class Champions





Last week, the Calgary Stampede Showband drove down to Indiana to compete in the Drum Corps International (DCI) Championships for the first time on the world stage for marching bands. On Tuesday evening, they were named international class champions in Marion, Indiana, sending them on to the world championships in Indianapolis on Thursday. “The organization has worked really hard to get to this point and put in a lot of hours, not only in rehearsals, but in designing and putting together the right membership,” said showband instructor Josh Malate. “The behavior of those members and those students to get to this point has been really incredible.” Josh Malate has been the Calgary Stampede Showband instructor for six years. (Submitted by the Calgary Stampede Foundation) Bria Laurendeau is a color guard for the Stampede Showband. As part of her role, which she describes as “related to dance,” she uses props like flags and rifles to better tell the show’s story. She says there is a strong culture of marching arts in the U.S. and it has been amazing to be recognized as an international class champion, especially since their competitions have been put on hold during the pandemic. “It’s nice to see other people recognize how much work we’ve put into our shows. Just seeing all these results has been really rewarding as a member,” Laurendeau said. She says that since June, the marching band has been practicing 12 hours a day to prepare for this competition. Band committee member and mother of a former band member Tesha Kazakoff says she loved seeing the members rewarded for their hard work after braving the heat and exhaustion this week. “Everybody came off the field and hugged and cried. It was a really emotional experience,” Kozakoff said. Next steps The Stampede Showband was the only ensemble in the international class to make it to Indianapolis for DCI’s biggest competition, the DCI World Championships. Bria Laurendeau has been a member of the Calgary Stampede Showband for four years. (Submitted by the Calgary Stampede Foundation) The band competed on Thursday but did not make it to the next round. They finished 26 out of 35 ensembles. However, Laurendeau says participating in the international competition has been life-changing. “It’s honestly something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she said. “It allows me to have an outlet to do something I’m passionate about every day and create new relationships that will probably last me the rest of my life.” The Stampede Showband returns home from Indianapolis Sunday morning. Until then, they’ll be competing at the SoundSport International Music and Food Festival, where they’ll compete against about 10 other ensembles. The showband’s drumline will also compete against about 10 other drums for the Battle DrumLine Festival today.

