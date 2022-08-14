Opinion | Why I left Amnesty International in Ukraine

Placeholder on load item actions

Oksana Pokalchuk is a Ukrainian lawyer and human rights activist. She was the executive director of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office from 2016 until August 5. On August 4, Amnesty International issued a report that accused the Ukrainian military of violating the laws of war by establishing military bases near civilian infrastructure. The report caused a wave of public outrage around the world and throughout Ukraine. To me, the report’s deepest flaw was how it contradicted its primary objective: far from protecting civilians, it further endangered them by giving Russia an excuse to continue its indiscriminate attacks. That is why I resigned as head of Amnesty International’s office in Ukraine. Many of my colleagues followed.

As a human rights defender, I am guided by a core set of values. Before this crisis, I have always felt proud of Amnesty’s work and the guiding statute. However, I believe that the current approach of the organization is contrary to its mission. Having worked for the organization for seven years, I would never have imagined that a single report could jeopardize 30 years of achievements in the protection of human rights in Ukraine. However, that is exactly what happened.

Much of Amnesty’s recent research on Ukraine has been produced by a special Crisis Team working on armed conflicts around the world. These researchers have exceptional training and experience in human rights, laws of war, weapons analysis, etc. What they often lack is knowledge of the local languages ​​and context.

Of course, no one can be expected to understand the local context and languages ​​of every conflict. But instead of trusting and relying on local staff, some international organizations like Amnesty fail to be inclusive and centralize decision-making, as was the case with this report. The attitude could not be more condescending and unfair because we all signed up to work together out of commitment to shared values.

The fact that we were not properly consulted and involved in the drafting of this report shows a total disregard for the principle of international solidarity proclaimed in Amnesty’s charter and the intention to amplify local voices.

The last report had many glaring problems.

First of all, International Humanitarian Law does not impose a complete ban for the establishment of military bases in the vicinity of civil infrastructure. Instead, the military should, to the maximum extent possible, avoid locating military targets near populated areas and should seek to protect civilians from the dangers posed by military operations. This warrants an assessment of each situation on a case-by-case basis, not only from a legal perspective, but also in terms of military realities on the ground.

The reality of the war in Ukraine is that Russian forces are seeking to occupy towns and cities in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to prevent this. Given the widely publicized accounts of Russian atrocities against civilians in Bucha and Irpin, it is not immediately clear that by withdrawing from populated areas, the Ukrainian military would have achieved the maximum possible protection of civilians.

Furthermore, the situations Amnesty’s statement identified would require a response from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This right of reply is fundamental to human rights work, regardless of government.

The Ukrainian government, for its part, has a solid record of responding to Amnesty’s requests. This would have allowed for a better understanding of whether the Ukrainian armed forces acted in a way that ensured the protection of civilians to the maximum extent possible or, instead, put them at risk, as Amnesty suggests.

We cannot rule out that there was some necessity in the deployment of Ukrainian forces in residential areas. Only when the ministry presents its rationale can anyone claim to have impermissibly endangered civilians (which can then be further evaluated and, if necessary, criticized). Similarly, while Amnesty researchers were unaware of whether the Ukrainian military asked or assisted civilians to leave, the ministry could have presented them with evidence that they had.

But this time, Amnesty didn’t even intend to ask for an official response; they did so only after insistence from the Ukrainian office, and gave the Ukrainian ministry only three working days to respond, which is hardly a reasonable time frame.

Furthermore, if the armed forces of Ukraine were found to be in violation of international law, a possible way to implement the recommendations would have been further advocacy with the ministry. Ukraine has been inclined to demonstrate compliance with its legal obligations, partly due to reliance on Western arms shipments and partly due to a desire to integrate closely with the European Union. This presented a unique opportunity to make Ukraine’s armed forces live up to their obligations. But again, pushing for actual action didn’t seem to be the goal in this case.

As a result, the release put Ukrainian civilians at potentially greater risk. Russia repeatedly justifies attacks against civilian infrastructure by falsely claiming that civilian targets were military targets. After the Russian bombing of a maternity in Mariupol in March, Russian propaganda tried to justify the attack by saying that the hospital was controlled by the Ukrainian army.

Amnesty’s report is causing long-term damage to the groups’ reputation in Ukraine and around the world. But the leadership gaffe does not reflect the important work of local offices, which risk losing support. My goal is to draw attention to the vital work that local employees do and to encourage leaders to respect and include them in all decisions equally.