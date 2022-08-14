Europe’s rivers dry up as scientists warn drought could be worst in 500 years | rivers

In some places the Loire can now be crossed on foot; The longest river Frances has never flowed so slowly. The Rhine is rapidly becoming impassable for barge traffic. In Italy, Po is 2 meters below normal, damaging crops. Serbia is dredging the Danube.

Across Europe, drought is reducing once-mighty rivers, with potentially dramatic consequences for industry, commodities, energy and food production, as well as supply shortages and rising prices due to Russia’s occupation of Ukraine.

Driven by a worsening climate, an unusually dry winter and spring, followed by record summer temperatures and repeated heat waves, have left Europe’s essential waterways under-filled and, increasingly, overheated.

With no significant rainfall recorded for nearly two months in western, central and southern Europe and none forecast for the near future, meteorologists say the drought could become the continent’s worst in more than 500 years.

We have not fully analyzed this year’s event because it is still ongoing, took Andrea Toreti of the Joint Research Center of the European Commissions. There have been no other events in the last 500 [years] similar to the drought of 2018. But this year I think it’s worse.

He said there was a very high risk of dry conditions continuing over the next three months, adding that without effective mitigation, the intensity and frequency of drought would increase dramatically in Europe, both north and south.

Germany’s Federal Institute of Hydrology (BfG) said the level of the Rhine, whose waters are used for freight, irrigation, manufacturing, power generation and drinking, will continue to fall until at least early next week.

On Friday, the water at Kaub’s critical point, 50km downstream from Mainz, which measures navigability, instead fell below 40cm, the level at which many shipping firms consider it not to be. more economical for barge operation. It could fall to more than 30 cm over the next few days, the BfG said.

Many barges, which carry coal for power plants and vital raw materials for industrial giants such as steelmaker Thyssen and chemical giant BASF, are already operating at around 25% capacity to reduce their current, increasing transport costs by up to fivefold .

A vital part of northwest Europe’s economy for centuries, the 760 miles (1,233 km) of the Rhine flow from Switzerland through Germany’s industrial heartland before reaching the North Sea at the megaport of Rotterdam.

A total stoppage of barge traffic on the Rhine would hit the German and European economy hard: experts have calculated that a six-month suspension in 2018 cost around 5 billion (4.2 billion), with low water levels predicted to cost Germany 0.2 points of economic growth this year.

While the EU has said increasing water freight by 25% is one of the bloc’s green transition priorities, Germany is now working to divert it to rail and road, although between 40 and 100 trucks are needed to replace a standard barge load.

The French rivers may not be such key freight arteries, but they serve to cool the nuclear power plants that produce 70% of the country’s electricity. As prices hit all-time highs, energy giant EDF has been forced to cut production due to the drought.

Strict rules govern how much nuclear plants can raise river temperatures when they discharge cooling water, and if record low water levels and high air temperatures mean the river is already overheated, they have no choice but to cut output. With Europe’s growing energy crisis and the Garonne, Rhne and Loire rivers already too warm to allow the discharge of cooling water, the French nuclear regulator last week allowed five power plants to temporarily break the rules.

In Italy, the flow of Italy’s longest river, the dry Po, has dropped to a tenth of its usual rate and water levels are 2 meters below normal. With no consistent rainfall in the region since November, production of maize and risotto rice has been hit hard.

The Po Valley accounts for between 30% and 40% of Italy’s agricultural production, but rice farmers in particular have warned that up to 60% of their crops could be lost as sandy fields dry up and are eroded by seawater. absorbed by the low river. level.

In the protected wetlands of the river delta, near Venice, the high temperature and its slow flow have reduced the oxygen content of the water to the extent that about 30% of the molluscs that grow in the lagoon have already been killed.

Low river levels and high water temperatures can be fatal for many species. In Bavaria, the Danube reached 25C last week and could reach 26.5C by the middle of the month, meaning its oxygen content will drop below the six parts per million fatal for trout.

Freight transport on the 2,850 km Danube has also been severely disrupted, prompting authorities in Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria to begin digging deeper channels as barges carrying mostly fuel for power generators wait to advance.

Even Norway, which relies on hydropower for about 90% of its electricity production, has said its extremely low reservoir levels could eventually force it to limit energy exports.