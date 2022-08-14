Ukrainian government opens website to recruit foreigners to “International Legion”

The suspect in an attack on author Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder and attempted assault and is being held without bond, authorities said in the western New York community where the attack took place on August 13.

Hadi Matar, 24, was charged late on Aug. 12 with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault, New York State Police said in a statement. declaration.

A lawyer for Matar entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Jason Schmidt, the Chautauqua County district attorney, said state and federal law enforcement agencies were working on the investigation.

Matar, a New Jersey resident, was arrested at the scene. Investigators are working to understand the planning and preparation that led up to the attack and to determine whether additional charges should be filed, Schmidt said.

Rushdie remained on a ventilator with an injured liver and damaged nerves, his agent, Andrew Wylie, said. Wylie added that he was likely to lose an eye.

Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after his novel The Satanic Verses drew death threats from the Iranian leader in the 1980s, was attacked at the Chautauqua Institute, a spiritual retreat in a rural corner of southwestern New York state, where he was scheduled to speak.

The center is known for its summer lecture series, where Rushdie has spoken before.

The suspect entered the stage while Rushdie was being introduced and attacked him and moderator Henry Reese, New York State Police said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said the attack lasted nearly 20 seconds, with Hatar allegedly continuing to punch and stab Rushdie, even as onlookers rushed to restrain him. Reese suffered a minor head injury.

There was no official reaction to the attack in Iran, but some hard-line newspapers praised the attacker.

“A thousand cheers… to the brave and responsible person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York.”

wrote the Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “The hand of the man who tore the neck of God’s enemy must be kissed.”

The Satanic Verses were banned in Iran because many Muslims consider it blasphemy. A year after it was published in 1988, the Iranian leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa calling for the Rushdies’ death.

Iran’s government has distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiments remain. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the reward for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie, who was forced into hiding for many years because of the fatwa, dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was no evidence that people were interested in the reward.

In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a stabbing attack. In 1993, the Norwegian book publisher was shot three times and survived.

Khamenei has never issued a fatwa for his retraction of the decree, although Iran in recent years has not focused on the writer.

Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institute to participate in a discussion about the United States’ service as an asylum for writers and artists in exile and “as a home for freedom of creative expression,” according to the institutions’ website.

US President Joe Biden condemned the “brutal attack” and praised Rushdie for his “refusal to be cowed or silenced”.

In a statement On August 13, Biden said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, “along with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery.”

He added that Rushdie “stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Fortitude. The ability to share ideas without fear.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attack was a blow to freedom of expression.

“No one should be threatened or harmed based on what they wrote. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Trudeau said in a I tweet.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also condemned the attack.

“What a despicable act,” Scholz said I tweetadding that he wished the author strength for his recovery.

“The world needs people like you who are not afraid of hate and who fearlessly stand up for freedom of expression,” he said.

Born in Mumbai, India, Rushdie holds British and American citizenship and has lived in New York since 2000, according to Politico.

With AP and Reuters reporting