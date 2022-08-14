SUNY Schenectady strengthens international presence amid declining enrollment – The Daily Gazette

SCHENECTADY When classes at SUNY Schenectady begin this fall, the college hopes to welcome some new faces all the way from Zambia.

College officials are preparing to welcome a pair of students from the African country to the downtown campus in the coming weeks after establishing relationships with six international institutions this summer, the latest steps the college has taken to increase its international presence in hopes to shore up declining enrollment and providing students with a more well-rounded education.

Student enrollment and student recruitment, number one, college president Steady Moono said last week. Number two, it exposes our students to the world.

Moono has spent part of his summer traveling the world, visiting campuses in his native Zambia and Indonesia after months of talking with education officials from both countries about how a community college partnership could be mutually beneficial.

The goal, he explained, is to offer international students the opportunity to receive an American education by giving SUNY Schenectady students the opportunity to travel to any country during the summer to get hands-on learning experiences while earning extra credit.

Memorandums of understanding were executed earlier this year, including three with Zambian institutions: the Africa Education Centre, the University of Zambia and the Zambia Association of the Deaf.

In Indonesia, three more agreements were signed with institutions that cater to the tourism and hospitality industry, one of SUNY Schenectady’s most popular programs, including: NHI Tourism Polytechnic Bandung, Palembang Tourism Polytechnic and Bali Tourism Polytechnic.

The agreements, which are free of cost to institutions, are good for two years and will be reviewed and updated after that period. The hope is to eventually allow SUNY Schenectady students to study abroad for a full semester, Moono said.

In about two years, sit down and take stock, he said. Maybe then things would have progressed as much as they have [students] will be ready to go there for a semester.

It is not the first time the college has entered into such an agreement.

In 2015, the college formed a partnership with the Marco Polo Abroad Program in Italy, which gives up to 18 culinary students an opportunity to receive hands-on training each summer.

Last year, the college signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in India, which Moono at the time called a critical effort in today’s rapidly evolving higher education landscape.

While the agreement is in place, students from both institutions have yet to benefit from the program due to pandemic-related issues. The hope is to move the program forward next spring, Moono said.

News of the agreements comes after years of rising enrollment, an issue facing all community colleges in the SUNY system that has recently been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Overall, enrollment at SUNYs 32 community college campuses fell 35% between fall 2011 and 2021, falling from 247,667 to 160,516, a change of 87,151, according to SUNY data.

At SUNY Schenectady, the problem has been even greater, with enrollment falling from 6,759 in fall 2011 to 3,705 in 2021, a 45% drop in a decade, according to state data.

Moono said the college is anticipating a slight increase in returning students this fall, a sign, he believes, that students are looking to return to the classroom after the pandemic forced many away.

Enrollment fell 15.2% between fall 2019, when enrollment was 4,732, and fall 2020, when enrollment fell to 4,015.

But new student enrollment is down about 4.5% compared to last year, according to Moono, who said the number is likely to increase as the start of classes approaches.

It is one of those phenomena that some of our students wait a week before to register, he said.

But as the college continues to deal with the loss of students at home, it seeks to bolster its international population through in-person and online course offerings.

Details of the new programs are still being ironed out, but Moono said that if all goes well, two Zambian students will begin taking classes in person as early as this fall, with 11 others taking classes online.

The influx of students would bring the college’s international population to 35, according to Moono, who said he would like to reach 150 students in the coming years.

Two students from Indonesia are expected to attend classes in person, but their arrival will likely not happen until the spring semester as they work to obtain the necessary visas and pass the necessary study abroad requirements, Moono said.

Zambia is an English speaking country. Indonesia is not and so there are some language requirements that students who have to come and study in the US have to meet and so they have to pass certain assessments and tests, he said.

Moono acknowledged that an international presence is rare for community colleges, but noted that more “progressive campuses” are looking to form such partnerships as distance learning expands.

SUNY Adirondack at Queensbury offers a variety of opportunities through its International Education Program. Hudson Valley Community College, meanwhile, offers students an opportunity to study abroad through a partnership with the College’s Consortium for International Studies, which offers students up to 75 opportunities to study in 31 countries.

“Our students work around the world, they don’t just work, in America, they work around the world,” Moono said. “And so to give them that level of exposure, I think is critical.”

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

More from the Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County