In Colombia, UN Women Executive Director urges action on women’s leadership and gender equality – Colombia
UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous conducted a three-day mission to Colombia where she met with government officials, civil society groups and partners. The goal of the mission was to build on the momentum and drive action for women’s leadership and gender equality across Colombia.
The mission came after a new government took office, led by President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez, the country’s first female vice president of African descent. The new government has pledged to prioritize gender equality and achieve gender parity in cabinet appointments. So far, for the 18 government ministries, nine women have been appointed as ministers. In his inauguration speech on August 7, President Petro reaffirmed gender equality as a high priority of the new government.
Meetings undertaken during the mission highlighted Colombia’s progress towards gender equality and women’s empowerment, while also highlighting that significant progress needs to be made to achieve SDG 5 and fully harness the potential of women and girls to drive progress on the SDGs, including respect for peace and security as the country continues to implement its Peace Agreement.
In a meeting with Vice President Francia Márquez, the latter emphasized Mrs. Bahous the importance of cross-sectoral approaches, including a specific focus on increasing support for Colombia’s indigenous and African communities. On her part, Mrs. Bahous congratulated the Vice President on her historic achievement as the country’s first Afro-descendant woman to hold that office and pledged UN Women’s strong support for the government’s gender equality agenda.
Discussions with First Lady Verónica Alcocer focused on the importance of addressing gender-based violence. Mrs. Bahous confirmed the readiness of UN Women to increase efforts in this direction.
Solutions to address the challenges faced by women in rural areas of Colombia were the focus of a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Cecilia López. A meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Laura Gils focused on expanding efforts to support progress at the intersection of women’s empowerment and peace.
While in Colombia, the Executive Director also met with Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the country, and head of the United Nations Verification Mission, along with representatives of women’s coalitions that play a key role in the implementation of the Peace in Colombia. The agreement. In her words to the group, Mrs. Bahous referred to Colombia’s experience as a “model for the world” in terms of implementing Security Council Resolution 1325 and, more generally, the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.
Mrs. Bahous also met with United Nations Permanent Coordinator Mireia Villar. The two UN officials agreed that strong coordination between United Nations agencies is key to ensuring effective support not only for the advancement of women and girls, but indeed across the development agenda.
UN Women’s key international partners were also prominent on the agenda. Mrs. Bahous joined a meeting held by the Swedish Embassy in Colombia, with partners including the European Union and Norway. Sweden, the EU and Norway are among the UN’s main funding and policy partners for women, globally and in Colombia.
As a means of reviewing the implementation of UN Women’s mandate in the country, Ms. Bahous also visited a “Care Block” in Bogota. Care Blocks are an innovative initiative led by the Mayor’s Office in Bogotá, with the support of Sweden and UN Women. In these centers, women are supported to be able to meet care needs more efficiently and receive psycho-social support and health and educational services. Created in Bogotá, the model is being replicated across the country and in several countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean region.
Speaking at the end of the mission, Mrs. Bahous congratulated Colombia on its progress in women’s empowerment, gender equality, peace and security. She also confirmed the strong commitment and support of UN Women as the country continues its advancement.
Upon arrival in New York, on I tweet, Mrs. Bahous urged the international community to continue its support and engagement with Colombia, stressing that the quest for equality, like the SDGs, are truly global in scope and implementation. Follow-up actions are being planned to ensure that the results of the mission continue to accelerate progress towards women’s empowerment throughout Colombia.
