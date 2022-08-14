International
The international heat wave naming project was met with skepticism, intrigue
As record heat waves sweep across North America and Europe, a new international project is experimenting with naming heat waves to raise public awareness of their severity.
The Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation’s Resilience Center, a Washington, DC-based group that studies climate resilience, is running a pilot program to see if a naming system for heat waves will affect public perception and actions during periods of intense heat.
The World Economic Forum reports that countries around the world are experiencing record heat waves this year. Rising global temperatures are making heat waves more common, severe and longer.
“Heat, unlike other natural disasters, is silent and often unseen. Therefore, it is very important that we raise awareness about what heat can do, because it is actually one of the deadliest natural disasters that face,” said Kurt Shickman, director of the center’s extreme heat initiative.
“And so the disparity between how dangerous they are, versus how visible they are, really requires branding and requires more effort to raise people’s profile on this issue.”
The program launched in six cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee and Kansas City, Mo., in the United States, as well as Seville, Spain and Athens, Greece. In July, Seville was the first city in the world to name a heat wave, calling it Zoe, according to Shickman.
“There was a lot of media coverage about it and a lot of attention was paid to it,” Shickman said.
“This is important, not just to bring attention to the system, but actually to make people aware that this is a dangerous time.”
WMO is concerned about public confusion
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a United Nations agency, said they support the classification of heat waves, but are not sure how scientifically naming a heat wave works. The WMO also questioned whether the system could be confusing to the public.
“The most important issue here is that, in most countries, only national agencies designated as weather services or public health agencies have a national responsibility to issue official heat warnings,” said Bob Stefanski, head of applied services. of climate at WMO.
“We just want to make sure that these independent practices are coordinated and we don’t risk disrupting the civil defense protocols that are already in place,” Stefanski said.
In Canada, some researchers agree with the WMO and are skeptical of how a naming system will communicate the severity of heat waves.
“I’m really, really against it. I think hearing, you know, the heat wave, Zoe or Joey coming your way. It doesn’t strike fear into my heart. I don’t think I definitely pay attention,” said climatologist David Phillips. Phillips is a long-time researcher at Environment Canadabut shared his personal view with the CBC.
He also noted the reason a tropical storm naming system was developed was for clear communication. Multiple storms may develop nearby, or have a chance to collide.
Heat waves are also difficult to define and measure, Phillips said.
“In a tropical storm, the one element that decides whether it’s going to be a tropical storm, or a category 1,2,3,4 or 5 storm, is the sustained wind. It’s scientific, it’s measured,” Phillips said.
“But I think with heat waves, I just think there are so many weather elements that make it up.”
Other Canadian researchers are interested in seeing data collected through the Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation’s Resilience Center pilot project to see how the naming system can be an effective communication tool.
Support in Canada
“I don’t see a lot of downside and I think it’s a good idea to try,” said Farah Shroff, an associate member of the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia.
“The main idea here is to speed up the messaging in terms of what a heat wave is and how serious it is.”
GO | Millions of Canadians struggle to stay cool during the heat wave:
Shroff said one of her main caveats is that names must be chosen properly. or2014 studyfound that hurricanes with names associated with men are taken more seriously than those with names associated with women.
“We really tailor messages very, very carefully and clearly, in ways that we reach those who are most vulnerable, so that we, as a community, can all be safe together,” Shroff said.
