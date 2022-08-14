Connect with us

Travel News: A look at the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-9X

(CNN) A tour company is urging travelers to visit Ukraine’s bomb-ravaged cities — against international advice. North Korea has destroyed sites at the Mount Kumgang tourist area, once a symbol of reconciliation between North and South Korea. And Emirates CEO Tim Clark tells CNN he wants Airbus to build a new superjumbo to replace the A380.

Here are the latest on this week’s rides:

Is bigger better?

Dubai-based Emirates is the world’s largest operator of the Airbus A380, the largest passenger jet on the planet.

Airbus has stopped producing the megacraft, so Emirates CEO Tim Clark wants the European manufacturer to build a new superjumbo. But is it? high enough demand?
One of the largest aircraft in development now is Boeing 777-9X, which CNN previewed during the Farnborough International Air Show last month. While it’s not on the scale of the A380, it’s definitely a big beast at 251 feet (about 77 meters) long. Originally scheduled to enter service in 2020, the 777-9X is expected to debut in 2025.
So is bigger better? The US Federal Aviation Administration is seeking comments from the public about commercial airplane seat size. But before you start arguing that your neighbor is stealing your arm piece, note that they’re only asking for feedback about safety considerations.

Tourism and Ukraine

The Russian invasion is not only destroying Ukraine, it is having a serious impact for tourism in neighboring countries in Eastern Europe. We spoke to local businesses in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia and Romania about how they are coping.
And within Ukraine, a travel company has just launched daily guided tours of the country cities destroyed by bombs — despite international warnings against travel to war-torn nation. The online platform promises walks among bomb debris, destroyed buildings and cathedrals, as well as burned military equipment.
As the war approaches its sixth month, Russia remains isolated from the international community, with airlines and nations supporting flight bans and sanctions. But one airline has decided to start a return route to Russia, in response what it says is passenger demand.

Life in the water

And in Croatia, a charter boat offers a taste of The “superyacht” lifestyle for less. For $82,000 a week, you can gather 21 of your closest friends and go island hopping for less than a week on some luxury cruise ship might cost you.
A Swedish company hopes its electric hydrofoil boats could be the solution to Venice’s “moto ondoso” — that’s the wave damage caused to buildings and sidewalks by motorized boats moving around the city. Here is how does it work.
Finally, Disney has a new cruise ship in its fleet. Disney Wish is Disney’s first new ship in a decade and can hold an incredible 4,000 passengers. He embarked on his maiden voyage last month.

Go west

The last episode of Parts Unknown Podcast. revisits Anthony Bourdain’s 2017 visit to Seattle, the boom or bust city of the Pacific Northwest.
Arizona’s Grand Canyon was the setting when Carrie and Kris Sorensen met as teenagers on vacation. Seven years later, they reunited and fell in love.
And in Colorado, a lesser-known region called the Grand Valley could be the next region of the West destination to be visited. On the western slope of the Rocky Mountains, the area offers a fruit and wine region, river activities, and access to a combination of alpine and wilderness terrain for hiking, biking, and scenic road trips.

The best in Europe

Paris, Barcelona and Rome are rightfully must-visit cities, but Europe’s small towns offer a different perspective on their country’s beauties. From simple fishing towns to medieval hilltop power bases, we’ve gathered 15 of the most beautiful.

In case you missed it

A floating hotel there was once a symbol of reconciliation between North and South Korea.

When the flight crews looked like rock stars and the champagne flowed freely in the onboard cocktail lounge.

Spicy, funky and absolutely delicious.

Don’t forget your toothbrush

Plaque doesn’t take vacations, folks, so dental hygiene is just as important when you’re traveling as it is at home. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a guide to product reviews and recommendations owned by CNN, have rounded up their pick of the best electric toothbrushes of 2022 for you to fit in your toilet box.

