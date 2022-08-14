Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the “Warren Buffet of India”, died at the age of 62.

Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed India’s Warren Buffett with an estimated net worth of $6 billion, died early Sunday at the age of 62, his family said.

A chartered accountant by profession from the desert state of Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala got into stocks while in college and went on to run a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.

“Rakesh-ji passed away surrounded by his family and close aides,” a family member told Reuters, using a term of respect.

The cause of death was not immediately announced. The promoter of India’s newest ultra-low-cost airline Akasa Air, Jhunjhunwala appeared days ago at its public launch. He left behind his wife and three children.

Jhunjhunwala’s excellent communication skills helped small investors understand the stock market, said businessmen and bankers based in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, who had interacted with him for more than 30 years. His knowledge of economics and companies made him a famous TV personality.

Jhunjhunwala’s bets include a number of companies run by the Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates. These include Tata Motors, maker of Titan watches, Tata Communications and Indian Hotels Co, which runs the Taj hotels.

Other investments include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Star Health Insurance and Federal Bank Top politicians and business leaders mourned his death on social media.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was relentless,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “Full of life, insightful and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His death is sad. My condolences to his family and admirers.” Modi ended with “Om Shanti”, a call of peace.

Uday Kotak, chief executive of Kotak Mahindra and a friend from school days, said Jhunjhunwala had “believed that Indian stocks were undervalued” and that he was right. “Surprisingly sharp in understanding financial markets,” Kotak tweeted. “We talked regularly, more so during COVID. You will be missed Rakesh!”