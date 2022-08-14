The drought in England may continue into the new year, experts warn DROUGHT

South-east England could be gripped by severe and devastating drought without above-average rainfall this winter, while current restrictions on water use in London and surrounding areas are expected to last until the new year even if rainfall returns, ministers have been told . Severe drought would mean even tighter restrictions, such as bans on non-essential water uses including cleaning windows and filling and maintaining swimming pools.

Although it is too early to predict the weather for this winter, anything short of significant rainfall could lead to London being placed under much stricter measures next year, experts have said. watchdog. A Whitehall source said officials had been told to prepare for a possible severe drought across the south-east.

Drought is divided into four categories: prolonged dry weather, drought, severe drought, and drought recovery. If autumn and winter do not produce significant heavy rain, ministers have been warned, in a briefing first from watchdogthen the Southeast could reach a severe drought early next year, requiring much greater restrictions on water use.

River flows are now lower than those seen in 2012, when drought was declared in February after a dry winter and London came close to a severe water shortage just months before the Olympics. Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, said: We were spared the extreme rain from April 2012 which meant low flows instead of London shutting down. Of several near-droughts in recent years, he said, this is by far the worst.

The impact is likely to hit the natural environment and agriculture more than households, according to Alastair Chisholm, director of policy at the Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental Management. Water companies will do everything they can to avoid rationing or blocking pipes, but farmers can expect less favorable treatment. The environment, agriculture and everything else just goes out the window when compared to public health and the need to keep people’s water supplies at work, he said.

Ministers were told this week that farmers facing the destruction of up to half their crops actually have just a month’s worth of water left, as withdrawal levels are now as high as they would normally be in November. watchdog can reveal. Conservation groups have also warned that some rivers are reaching the point of no return as they dry up into stagnant pools.

Drought was officially declared on Friday in eight of England’s 14 areas, with more under consideration, after a meeting on Friday of the National Drought Group, made up of the Environment Agency and other officials, water companies, the regulator Ofwat water, farming leaders and conservation groups. Storms expected from Sunday will do little to alleviate dry conditions as rain flows from dry, compacted ground and flash flooding is possible.

Five water firms have announced pipeline bans so far, but farmers have demanded more. Although the bans could officially be lifted once the situation improves, in the worst-hit south-east of England, local officials are preparing for restrictions to last until Christmas or the new year. watchdog has learned

Spectators at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday 13th August. Photo: Steve Paston/PA

Liz Stephens, associate professor of meteorology at Reading University, said winter would be crucial. We are very worried about what the next few months will hold. If we have below average rainfall in the fall and winter, we would be in a very dire situation by spring. He added: If this weather continues, we will need a much wetter than average winter to recover.

Stuart Singleton-White, of the Angling Trust, said: You look at those graphs from the meeting, even if we get anywhere near average rain, if we take river levels assuming 80 per cent or 60 per cent of the long-term average rainfall over the next two months, then we can avoid [severe drought]but the confidence level even to reach 60 percent is low.

Even if we have rain, it will not enter our rivers and our aquifers because it will be used to re-irrigate very dry land. If we don’t have significant rain for a very long time, we will have a prolonged drought into next year and potentially a severe drought.

Experts said England was in a better position to weather the drought than in 2012, when a series of dry winters from 2009-10 had seriously depleted groundwater resources, leading to the unusual declaration of a drought. spring that year. In contrast, good rainfall levels in late 2021 and early this year replenished groundwater resources, which are declining but not yet at critical levels.

Chisholm said: This drought has come too soon. More often than not we’ve seen drought after a dry winter, but this year all the resources were replenished really well. We have gone very quickly from an okay situation to a record breaking drought.