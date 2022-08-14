An American family among the injured in the shooting attack in Jerusalem





Around 1:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, police said in a statement that a “terrorist armed with a gun opened fire on a bus and vehicles in a parking lot near Jerusalem’s Old City.

According to reports, the four American tourists are members of a family that arrived from the United States on Wednesday. The parents, son and daughter were shot near King David’s Tomb.

Five of the victims were slightly and moderately injured, according to emergency services.

Video on social media showed two ultra-Orthodox Jewish men lying on the ground, apparently being treated for their wounds.

The father of the family is said to be in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator, while the mother is in moderate condition, Israeli media reports. Two Americans are being treated at Hadassah Medical Center, with the other two at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, according to the hospitals. The US Embassy in Jerusalem said they are “shocked and saddened” by the attack. They confirmed that American citizens were among the victims and that they were gathering more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesman said in a statement to CNN. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and we wish them all a speedy and complete recovery,” the statement said. The attacker fled the scene, with security forces, the Shin Bet and the IDF in hot pursuit. Police said a helicopter from the Israel Police’s air unit assisted in that search. The suspect later returned to the police. The gun he was carrying has been seized, according to a police spokesman. The suspect is an Israeli national from East Jerusalem, a security source told CNN. He was not known for any terror-related offenses but had a criminal record and had spent time in prison, the security source told CNN. The source said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was born in 1996. Earlier on Sunday, the suspect turned himself in to police and the gun he was allegedly carrying was seized. Police and forensic investigators have launched operations at the scene to investigate the attack, police said. Sunday’s shooting comes after hostilities in Gaza last weekend left dozens of Palestinians dead. A ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was announced last Sunday.

