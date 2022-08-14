Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India’s Warren Buffet, has died at the age of 62





Placeholder on load item actions Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India’s Warren Buffett for his successful bets on the stock market, died on Sunday at the age of 62, one of his companies confirmed. A chartered accountant who started trading stocks at the age of 25, Jhunjhunwala went on to set up asset management firm Rare Enterprises, which invested in companies in the telecommunications, hospitality and financial services sectors, among others. He had an estimated net worth 5.8 billion dollars at the time of his death, according to Forbes, who called Jhunjhunwala an investor with a Midas touch. His latest venture, called a low-cost airline Akasa Airstarted operating in India last week. We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning, Akasa Air said on Sunday in a statement, praising the businessman’s indomitable spirit and passion for all things Indian. The cause of death was not immediately available. A member of the Jhunjhunwalas family told Reuters the investor passed away surrounded by his family and close aides. He is survived by his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and three children. Local media reported that Jhunjhunwala was in poor health and there was appeared in a wheelchair at a launch event for Akasa Air last Sunday. Indian politicians and business leaders expressed their condolences on Jhunjhunwala’s death. Many praised his efforts to educate people about stock trading as well as his greed towards India and its economy. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the indomitable, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. Investor, bold risk taker, master understanding of stock market, clear in communication a leader in his own right, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on Twitter. In 2021 interview with India’s Economic Times, Jhunjhunwala expressed confidence in India’s ability to overtake the world’s second largest economy, China. You may call me stupid, you may call me anything, I may not live to see it, but I can tell you one thing that India will overtake China in the next 25 years, he said. Jhunjhunwala believed that India’s stocks were undervalued. He’s right, wrote Uday Kotak, a billionaire banker from India who said he went to school with Jhunjhunwala and described him as extremely sharp in his understanding of the financial markets. Jhunjhunwala was born in July 1960 and grew up in Mumbai. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Mumbai and later graduated from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His father was a commissioner for the Indian governments income tax department and gave Jhunjhunwala investment advice, according to the Financial Express. Jhunjhunwala invested alone $100 in stock as a 25-year-old student, according to Forbes and eventually grew it into a multi-billion dollar portfolio. He was also an Indian film enthusiast and co-produced three Bollywood films between 2012 and 2016. Indian markets commentator Ajay Bagga told the BBC Jhunjhunwala personified the history of India a young middle class boy rising to build such a great fortune.

