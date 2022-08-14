TWI Stock Forecast, Prices and News (Titan International)





Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires and interior systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the East Middle East, Africa, Russia and internationally. The company operates in the Agricultural, Land/Construction and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, wheels, tires, as well as systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters and irrigation equipment. The company also offers wheels, tires, tires and systems and components for off-road, mining, military, construction and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and graders, scrapers, self-loaders with shovels pushers, articulated dump trucks, cargo carriers, haul trucks, skid loaders, crawler tractors, crawler cranes, shovels and hydraulic excavators. Additionally, it offers bias and light truck tires; and products for ATV, terrain and golf cart applications, as well as specialty and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Quincy, Illinois. Performance of the International Titan Award NYSE:TWI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 256,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87, and a quick ratio of 1.02. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.33. Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get the Assessment) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter a year ago, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year. Wall Street analysts predict growth separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Internal activity In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through SEC website. 19.60% of shares are currently owned by corporate insiders.

