Freya, the 1,300-pound boat that sank in the sea in Norway, was euthanized





Freya became a social media sensation this summer, Rune Aae, who teaches biology at the University of Southeastern Norway and manages a Google map of Freya sightings, told CNN. The young female walrus had spent time in the Oslo Fjord, an inlet on the country’s southeast coast, and seemed unafraid of humans, unlike most walruses. Some popular videos show the sea climbing into small boats to sunbathe.

Last week, the directorate warned the public to stay away from Freya, saying they had observed visitors swimming with Freya, throwing objects at her and getting dangerously close to take photos. “The public has ignored the current recommendation to keep a clear distance from the sea,” Nadia Jdaini, spokeswoman for the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate, told CNN in an email.

Earlier, the directorate told CNN it was considering multiple solutions, including moving Freya out of the fjord. But “the extensive complexity of such an operation led us to conclude that this was not a viable option,” Bakke-Jensen said in the press release.

“We sympathize with the fact that the decision may cause a backlash in the public, but I am determined that this was the right call,” Bakke-Jensen continued. “We have great consideration for animal welfare, but human life and safety must come first.” The directory included a photo of a large crowd that appeared to be just feet away from Freya in its release. Female walruses weigh between 600 and 900 kilograms, or about 1,300 to 2,000 pounds, Jdaini said. There are over 25,000 Atlantic terns that make their homes in the icy waters around Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Marine mammals migrate along the coast to feed on molluscs and other invertebrates in the shallow waters. Usually, the marine mammals are wary of humans and stay on the outer edges of Norway’s coast. Aae, the biology professor tracking sightings of Freya, said the last time a sea was documented this far south in the North Sea was in 2013. “It’s not common at all,” he said — prompting the crowd to Norwegians flock to see Freya. “Normally, seas will appear on some islands, but they will leave very quickly because they are afraid of humans,” Aae said. But Freya “is not afraid of people,” he said. “Actually, I think she likes people. That’s why she’s not leaving.” In one Facebook post after Freya’s death was announced, Aae condemned the directorate’s decision to euthanize her as “too hasty”. He said fisheries staff were monitoring her with a patrol boat to ensure public safety and that she would likely leave the fjord soon, as she had done on her previous visits in the spring. Freya “would have come out of the Oslofjord sooner or later, as all previous experience has shown, so euthanasia was, in my opinion, completely unnecessary,” he wrote. “What a shame!”

