Sudan: Weekly Flood Summary, no. 02 – 14 August 2022 – Sudan





As of August 14, the estimated number of people affected by heavy rains and flooding since May is about 136,000 people, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations on the ground and local authorities. Torrential rains and floods destroyed about 8,900 homes and damaged another 20,600 in 12 states. National Council for Civil Protection reported on August 13 that 52 people lost their lives and 25 others were injured since the beginning of the rainy season. The affected states are Central Darfur (38,390 people), South Darfur (28,730), River Nile (15,720), West Darfur (15,500), White Nile (13,920), West Kordofan (5,860), South Kordofan (5,770), North Kordofan (4,410), East Darfur (3,650), Sennar (3,160), Kassala (750) and North Darfur (210). Additionally, the floods reportedly affected 238 health facilities, 1,560 water sources and over 1,500 latrines were damaged or collapsed. People have lost over 331 heads of cattle and over 5200 fedans (18.9 km2) of agricultural land have been affected by the floods. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of people and localities affected this year has doubled. In 2022, more than 460,000 people could be affected by floods, according to Sudan’s Emergency Response Plan (ERP) 2022. In 2021, an estimated 314,500 people were affected across Sudan, while between 2017 and 2021 an average of 388,600 people are affected per year. According to IGAD Center for Prediction and Climate Applications (ICPAC) Forecast for 9-16 Augustextremely heavy rainfall (1 percent) is expected in isolated parts of central Sudan and heavy to very heavy rainfall (5-10 percent) is expected in parts of central Sudan. The water level of the Nile began to rise during the last week of July, but it remains mostly below the alert level. The water level of the Atbara River, about 300 km northeast of Khartoum, exceeded the alert level on August 6 due to heavy rain in eastern Sudan and northwestern Ethiopia. Compared to the same period last year, water levels along the five main stations remain below the alert level. Humanitarian organizations are conducting rapid assessments in affected and accessible areas. The rainy season in Sudan usually begins in June and lasts until September, with the peak of rains and floods observed between August and September. For more information on the floods and updated figures of people affected and areas, please see 2022 Flood Panel. Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/sudan/sudan-weekly-floods-round-no-02-14-august-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos