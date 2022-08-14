Sales Director – International Sales





General overview HarperCollins Christian Publishing is committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and values ​​the many different backgrounds and insights that drive our innovation. HarperCollins Christian Publishing (HCCP) and HarperCollins Focus (HCF) are seeking an experienced Sales Director to represent our product lines to international retailers and wholesalers around the globe. The Director of Sales will also manage two direct reports; a key account sales manager and a sales coordinator. Additionally, this position will collaborate with key sales personnel in HarperCollins offices in Canada, UK, Australia and India. The Director of Sales will interact regularly with all HCCP/ HCF Publishing and Marketing divisions as well as production and inventory team members for those product groups. This role is responsible for all sales and promotions of the company’s products with distributors and retailers in designated international markets. He or she will be the point person for assigned accounts, cultivating strong relationships with buyers and developing deep knowledge of clients’ business needs. The Director of Sales will work with accounts to develop and implement promotions in collaboration with the International Marketing Director, Key Account Manager and Sales Coordinator. Accountability Essential Responsibilities: Manage a portfolio of accounts totaling approx. $10 million in annual revenue.

Oversee sales, promotions and account relationships in assigned territories.

Introduce new titles to retailers and distributors in designated markets

Create order forms for new titles and special offers.

Travel to designated territories at least once a year including Australia, New Zealand,

Attend various trade shows and book fairs, including the London and Frankfurt book fairs.

Directly manage Key Account Sales Manager and Sales Coordinator.

Assist VP of Export with new title budgeting and forecasting.

Attend publication and product development meetings as needed

Work with the International Marketing Manager, publishing teams and accounts to implement marketing and publicity plans.

Work with inventory, credit, customer service and warehouse to ensure orders are shipped on time.

Any other duties or tasks deemed necessary qualification Work experience: 5 years of successful sales experience required, preferably with international accounts. 7 years preferred. 3 or more years of management experience required. Education: 4-year college degree preferred. Industry knowledge: Good working knowledge of the publishing industry and the Christian and general trade in international markets. General understanding of international supply chain is a plus. Skills: The candidate must have excellent people skills, be organized, detail oriented and goal oriented. Must be able to juggle multiple tasks and prioritize accordingly. Must be comfortable using Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, Teams and PowerPoint. Personal characteristics: Relationship builder, cooperative, positive attitude. Sensitive to cultural differences and comfortable adapting to a variety of personalities and work styles. Work environment : Fast-paced, collaborative sales environment that is constantly changing based on the needs of the market and our customers. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is an equal opportunity employer. Jobs USA-TN-Nashville category Sales Equal opportunity employer All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. EEO/AA/M/F/Disabled/Self

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newscorp.com/job/sales-director-international-sales/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos