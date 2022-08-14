The International African American Museum (IAAM) receives an additional $1 million from Boeing





Charleston, SC The International African American Museum (IAAM) has received an additional $1 million donation from The Boeing Company. This contribution will help thousands of underserved children experience the educational aspects of the museum during its opening year, while also helping to support the organizations broader mission and operations. This latest gift brings Boeing’s total giving in support of the museum to $2 million. Boeing was the first corporate donor to the museum in 2011. The Boeings’ donation will, in part, enable IAAM to work with partners to allow children and their families the opportunity to experience the museum at no cost. The museum seeks to honor the untold stories of the African-American journey by educating visitors about the realities of the international slave trade and plantation life. IAAM also explores the cultures and knowledge systems preserved and adapted by Africans in the Americas that have been influential throughout South Carolina, the United States, and the African diaspora. Our ability to ensure that every young person has unhindered access to the museum is one of our top priorities. I am excited to continue our partnership with Boeing in such a meaningful way, said Dr. Tonya M. Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum. With this support, we have the opportunity to fulfill one of our critical goals, reaching young people from all walks of life. We were very grateful to our partners at Boeing for their generosity and continued support. Last April, representatives from Boeing including Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations had the opportunity to tour the future home of IAAM. In addition to seeing the museums progress, the team gained a better understanding of the transformative exhibits and stories that young people will experience. After a recent visit to the IAAM site to learn more about the museum’s future, Ojakli said: At Boeing, advancing racial equity is a key pillar of our community engagement work, and we believe in the Museums’ mission. African American International to unlock and honor untold stories of African American travel and South Carolina history. We are proud to support museums’ efforts to share those stories with thousands of students. As an active and engaged member of the South Carolina community, we are grateful to IAAM for their partnership and look forward to seeing these exhibits and experiences bring these important and impactful stories to life. ABOUT THE BOEING COMPANY As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial aircraft, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a leading exporter to the US, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability and cultivating a culture based on the company’s core values ​​of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose inboeing.com/career. ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM The International African American Museum (IAAM) is home to the African Ancestors Memorial Garden, the Family History Center’s genealogical research library, nine core galleries and special exhibition space. The museum explores the African-American journey through the transformative story of African-American achievement in national and international contexts, exposing how a people’s ingenuity, work, resilience and culture have shaped every aspect of our world. Located in Charleston, SC, the museum reclaims the historically hallowed site of Gadsdens Wharf, one of America’s most prolific slave trading ports. The International African American Museum is a champion of authentic and empathetic telling of American history and is thus one of the nations newest platforms for disrupting institutionalized racism as it evolves today. Set to open in early 2023, IAAM’s mission is to honor the untold stories of African-American travel to one of our nations most sacred places. The museum is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization. For more information, please visitiaamuseum.org.

