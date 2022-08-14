International
A year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan
A year after the Taliban’s return to power, the Islamist group’s efforts to manage an economy already beset by drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and declining confidence in the government it toppled have proved largely fruitless.
In Afghanistan’s last fiscal year before Ashraf Ghani’s Western-backed coalition government was toppled in 2020-2021, 75% of public spending from the country’s $5.5 billion annual budget came from foreign aid. But as the United States left, international civilian and security assistance was abruptly cut off and the new rulers were sanctioned.
The US commandeered most of the country’s foreign reserves, freezing about $7 billion held in the United States by Kabul’s central bank, tying its release to improved women’s rights and the formation of an inclusive government.
While the Taliban and many other countries have demanded the release of Afghan-owned reserves, aid initiatives that directly benefit the Afghan people have continued unabated, particularly to alleviate suffering caused by food insecurity and natural disasters. As of April 2020, for example, the number of Afghans facing acute food shortages has doubled to 20 million, more than half the country’s population of 38.9 million.
USAID and other international donors have provided bridge funding in the short term to avoid a complete collapse of the public health system in Afghanistan.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that donors contributed $1.67 billion to humanitarian aid programs in Afghanistan in 2021, of which the United States contributed the largest amount, over $425 million. In January 2022, the White House announced an additional $308 million in US humanitarian aid.
The Taliban, however, have proven surprisingly adept at raising revenue, collecting $840 million between December 2021 and June 2022, a large portion (56%) of which was from customs revenue collection as well as through export of coal and fruits in Pakistan. .
According to The Economistresearcher David Mansfield, who has studied Afghanistan’s illicit economy for 25 years, estimates that the group made between $27.5 million and $35 million a year by taxing the drug trade and about $245 million at checkpoints along main roads where Taliban fighters they extorted fees from the truckers who moved the food. and fuel.
As a result, the Taliban’s budget for the current fiscal year — 2022-23 — amounts to $2.6 billion.
educatIon
Although US and Taliban officials have exchanged proposals to release billions of dollars frozen abroad in a trust fund, significant differences between the sides remain. A sticking point is the Taliban’s commitment to ensuring Afghans’ rights to education and free speech within the parameters of Islamic law.
Immediately after taking power, the Taliban tried to calm international concerns for Afghan women’s rights, insisting that the Islamic Emirates is committed to women’s rights within the framework of Sharia law.
The groups Ministry of Education promised that girls’ high schools from grades 7-12 would reopen at the start of the spring semester in March 2022. However, the Taliban abruptly reversed course on March 23, citing the need for additional planning time to determine gender separated objects. To this day, high school girls in most parts of the country are waiting for a decision, while boys’ schools reopened almost immediately after the fall of President Ghani’s administration.
However, some families are managing to send their daughters to school. Although girls’ high schools sent students away to Kabul, some were able to return to classes for the start of the spring semester in the northern cities of Kunduz and Mazar-i-Sharif. There were also reports from Nawabad in Ghazni province of classes continuing in schools run by a Swedish NGO called the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA).
There are also some private enterprises that aim to overturn the government ban, such as secret schools run by activists like Pashtana Durrani, who told VOA, I run four classes for 400 girls in four different regions in two languages .
These inconsistencies appear indicative of what some observers describe as the new government’s largely erratic policymaking as it struggles to adopt a uniform, nationwide approach to key issues, as well as divisions within the Taliban’s ranks.
When the Taliban were last in power, about 5,000 Afghan girls were enrolled in school. By 2018, the number had risen to 3.8 million.
There were also UNESCO reports of widespread corruption throughout the school sector.
Media, other freedoms
In their first press conference after taking power in August 2021, the Taliban said they would welcome a free and independent press.
But over the following month, she issued a series of media directives that critics said, in some cases, amounted to ex ante censorship.
Female journalists are prohibited from working in state media and those in private media can only appear with their faces covered; journalists in some provinces must seek permission from local officials before reporting; and with media companies banned from broadcasting popular music or soap operas and entertainment programs, and sources of advertising revenue cut off, many media outlets closed down.
Afghanistan fell to 156 out of 180 countries in the RSF World Press Freedom Indexwith Reporters Without Borders saying that the Taliban’s return to power has had serious consequences for respect for press freedom and the safety of journalists, especially women.
In addition to media restrictions, a three-day Taliban leadership conference ruled in March that men working in government jobs must wear beards and Islamic dress on the job, that city parks must be segregated by gender and that women cannot travel with aircraft without accompanying male relative, or mehrem. The Taliban also ordered vendors to remove the heads of all mannequins, calling them un-Islamic.
The provincial branch of the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice also banned women from baths in Balkh and Herat provinces. For many of the women in these provinces, their only access to a bath was these hammams.
Foreign relations, internal security
Domestically, the biggest threat to the Taliban comes from the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) and al-Qaeda.
While the number of bombings has dropped across the country since the Taliban took power, a school bomb blast killed at least six people in April. There was also a string of bombings in May 2022, some of which the Islamic State claimed responsibility for. A Sikh temple was targeted in Kabul in June, killing two and injuring seven, and a bomb blast at a cricket match in Kabul in July left two dead.
On the international front, the Taliban have not yet been recognized by any country, but the Taliban leadership was invited to an international conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which included delegates from 30 other countries, including the EU, the US and representatives of the United Nations United.
Western governments, however, insist on seeing the Taliban improve their record on women’s and human rights and inclusion in government before they can engage in any meaningful way and give official recognition to the Taliban. .
China has maintained direct communication with the Taliban administration and the two sides have met on several occasions, bilaterally and internationally, to discuss plans for the reconstruction of Afghanistan. Beijing has also been active in various international, multilateral and bilateral talks on Afghan affairs with regional governments and international powers.
International organizations such as the Aga Khan Development Network continue their work to improve historic structures, parks and structural facilities.
This story began in VOA Urdu Service.



