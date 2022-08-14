International
The DIVA International project gives girls support for their dreams
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Min. — The sky is the limit. We’ve all heard that saying, but for one Minnesota woman, it’s not just a saying.
Neda Kellogg is making the seemingly impossible possible for young women, helping them realize their dreams and reach their full potential.
She’s only 12 years old, but Leeanna Pineda is setting her sights high. Pineda flies a plane for the first time.
“There’s a lot of feelings going on right now,” she said. “I will feel like I have achieved everything I wanted to do.”
The rising eighth-grader is a member of Project DIVA International, a Minnesota-based program started by Kellogg. Now in its 15th year, the program has impacted the lives of 5,000 girls like Pineda.
“If we were able to give them these life experiences along with school, like Leanna now, when she goes to school, she’s going to draw what she needs toward vision,” Kellogg said.
A girl following in her mother’s footsteps.
“She gets her courage from me,” said Karen Pineda, Leeanna’s mother.
A second generation that connects their biggest dreams with the support to make them come true.
“I’m the oldest daughter of a working family, so I had to learn about myself growing up because my parents were always working,” Karen Pineda said. “When I got to high school, God blessed me with this new program that Mrs. Kellogg started. She didn’t know where the program was going to go, but somehow the program allowed me to come out of my shell.”
“Our whole goal is for them to really have a good grounding in their inner being,” Kellogg said. “Mental health is so critical for our girls right now.”
Research shows that the pandemic has only increased the need for mental health help among young women. Kellogg hopes her program can be a space for girls to heal and figure out who they are and who they want to be.
“We give the black girl, the native black American girl, the descendant of slaves, a space to really be,” Kellogg said. “It’s teaching girls early that they can own what they feel and what they envision early, they don’t have to wait until they’re older to do that.”
Tony Cadotte is a community partner and owner of Cadotte Aero.
“Every child wants to learn,” he said. “It’s the confidence you get doing that … Whether it stays in flight or not, it’s kind of a metaphor for everything else it can do in life.”
And just like that, a dream comes true.
“I feel amazing. I feel relieved. I don’t know, it’s a lot of emotions. I just got back from my first flight,” said Leeanna Pineda.
A girl who takes it all, facing what is possible.
“When you go on your first flight, it’s nice to touch a cloud and I touched four or five clouds,” Leeanna Pineda said. “There aren’t many other 12-year-olds who can say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m in this band, I can fly a plane.’ As soon as I turn 17, I’ll have my pilot’s license. I never thought that I’ll be able to say that… It feels so good on so many different levels. You can’t really explain it.”
The aviation club is just one of the many offerings for Project DIVA International. Others include an entrepreneurship club and academies focused on travel, investing, business, real estate, career exploration and self-love.
The organization raises funds to make these experiences possible. To donate, learn more or get involved, Click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/project-diva-international/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Sylvia Fowles WNBA Retirement Tribute – LSU August 14, 2022
- Letter obtained by CNN shows FDA defends new monkeypox vaccine strategy against vaccine makers August 14, 2022
- Monkeypox only spreads to surfaces in certain cases — here’s what you need to know August 14, 2022
- The war in Ukraine: Russia said to stop launching nuclear power plants August 14, 2022
- Up to 30 monkeypox cases in Alabama as US total exceeds 11,000 August 14, 2022