The DIVA International project gives girls support for their dreams

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Min. — The sky is the limit. We’ve all heard that saying, but for one Minnesota woman, it’s not just a saying.

Neda Kellogg is making the seemingly impossible possible for young women, helping them realize their dreams and reach their full potential.

She’s only 12 years old, but Leeanna Pineda is setting her sights high. Pineda flies a plane for the first time.

“There’s a lot of feelings going on right now,” she said. “I will feel like I have achieved everything I wanted to do.”

The rising eighth-grader is a member of Project DIVA International, a Minnesota-based program started by Kellogg. Now in its 15th year, the program has impacted the lives of 5,000 girls like Pineda.

“If we were able to give them these life experiences along with school, like Leanna now, when she goes to school, she’s going to draw what she needs toward vision,” Kellogg said.

A girl following in her mother’s footsteps.

“She gets her courage from me,” said Karen Pineda, Leeanna’s mother.

A second generation that connects their biggest dreams with the support to make them come true.

“I’m the oldest daughter of a working family, so I had to learn about myself growing up because my parents were always working,” Karen Pineda said. “When I got to high school, God blessed me with this new program that Mrs. Kellogg started. She didn’t know where the program was going to go, but somehow the program allowed me to come out of my shell.”

“Our whole goal is for them to really have a good grounding in their inner being,” Kellogg said. “Mental health is so critical for our girls right now.”

Research shows that the pandemic has only increased the need for mental health help among young women. Kellogg hopes her program can be a space for girls to heal and figure out who they are and who they want to be.

“We give the black girl, the native black American girl, the descendant of slaves, a space to really be,” Kellogg said. “It’s teaching girls early that they can own what they feel and what they envision early, they don’t have to wait until they’re older to do that.”

Tony Cadotte is a community partner and owner of Cadotte Aero.

“Every child wants to learn,” he said. “It’s the confidence you get doing that … Whether it stays in flight or not, it’s kind of a metaphor for everything else it can do in life.”

And just like that, a dream comes true.

CBS



“I feel amazing. I feel relieved. I don’t know, it’s a lot of emotions. I just got back from my first flight,” said Leeanna Pineda.

A girl who takes it all, facing what is possible.

“When you go on your first flight, it’s nice to touch a cloud and I touched four or five clouds,” Leeanna Pineda said. “There aren’t many other 12-year-olds who can say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m in this band, I can fly a plane.’ As soon as I turn 17, I’ll have my pilot’s license. I never thought that I’ll be able to say that… It feels so good on so many different levels. You can’t really explain it.”

The aviation club is just one of the many offerings for Project DIVA International. Others include an entrepreneurship club and academies focused on travel, investing, business, real estate, career exploration and self-love.

The organization raises funds to make these experiences possible. To donate, learn more or get involved, Click here.