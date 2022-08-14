Flying from Anchorage to Seattle or LA opens up a number of direct international flights

A pedestrian walks past the theme building between Terminals 2 and 6 at Los Angeles International Airport in May 2017. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The sun is setting on Anchorage’s international stops for the summer season. The last Condors flight to Frankfurt is on September 24. Both Eurowings and Air Canada retire at the beginning of the month.

It’s nothing new for Alaskans to change planes once, twice or even three times to reach their destination. In fact, this is common practice for those travelers who live outside of Anchorage. But with increased attention to flight delays and cancellations, demand for non-stops is higher.

Two gateways, Seattle and Los Angeles, offer an incredible selection of flight options. A third, Honolulu, has some nice surprises that only make sense when combined with Alaska Airlines’ nonstop service to Honolulu, which will resume on November 16.

Alaska Airlines uses Seattle as an international hub for its flights to Canada, Belize and Mexico.

Because Alaska does not have wide-body aircraft for long-haul international service, it partners with many airlines in Seattle. International airlines take advantage of Alaska’s extensive domestic network to pick up more passengers. Travelers benefit as they can earn and burn their frequent flyer miles on points far and near:

Singapore Airlines is a member of Star Alliance (United). But the airline also partners with Alaska Airlines on its nonstop flights from Seattle to Singapore three days a week.

Aer Lingus flies non-stop from Seattle to Dublin five days a week.

Air Tahiti Nui is starting twice-weekly nonstop service from Anchorage to Papeete on October 5.

Qatar Air offers daily flights from Seattle to its hub in Doha, Qatar.

Finnair has launched three times weekly non-stop service from Seattle to Helsinki, Finland.

Condor flies three times a week to Frankfurt.

British Air flies daily to London.

Korean Air flies daily from Seattle to Seoul.

Japan Air flies daily to Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

Icelandair flies daily from Seattle to Reykjavik.

Since establishing a hub in Seattle eight years ago, Delta Air Lines has grown its international flights to Europe, Asia and Latin America.

From Seattle, Delta flies to San Jose del Cape, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

For Europe, Delta offers flights to Amsterdam, Paris and London. Delta’s partners add additional lift in these markets: AirFrance, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

To Asia, Delta flies from Seattle to Tokyo and Seoul. The airline has applied to resume non-stop service to Shanghai starting November 1.

Other international flights from Seattle include:

Istanbul: Turkish Airlines began flying four times a week non-stop from Seattle in June. These flights allow the passenger to earn United MileagePlus points.

Dubai: Emirates used to partner with Alaska Airlines, but was dropped at the border when Alaska joined oneworld, in favor of Qatar Air. However, Emirates flies non-stop to Dubai every day.

Taipei: Eve Air flies non-stop from Seattle four times a week, starting October 2. Earn miles on these flights.

Canada: Fly Air Canada to Vancouver, Montreal or Toronto (earn United miles). Fly Alaska Airlines to Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria.

Los Angeles is another international gateway that offers many international flights. I like it better than San Francisco because of Alaskas Anchorage-LA non-stop flights.

LAX Airport offers a holiday with foreign connections, unless you’re headed to Africa or India. If you want to see the incredible variety of foreign aircraft and carriers as they arrive, grab a burger at the nearby In-N-Out restaurant. Plane spotters from all over flock here to feel the boom as the planes land.

For Europe, airlines such as Iberian, Austrian, Swiss, Lufthansa, SAS, British, Virgin Atlantic and ITA fly non-stop to their respective hubs. Recently LOT Polish Airlines started flying non-stop to Warsaw. European Norse book started non-stop service in Berlin and Oslo.

El Al offers stops to Israel six days a week.

Saudia offers three weekly non-stops to Jeddah. Both Qatar and Emirates offer daily flights to Doha and Dubai, respectively.

LAX’s strong suit is its proximity to Asia and Australia. Four airlines fly nonstop from LAX to Sydney: Qantas, American, United and Delta. Qantas also flies to Brisbane and Melbourne. Air New Zealand flies non-stop to Auckland.

To Tahiti, both Air France and Air Tahiti Nui fly non-stop from LAX. Delta recently announced plans to begin nonstop service from LAX on December 22, 2022.

Fiji Airways flies daily from Nadi non-stop to LAX.

To Asia, there are daily non-stops to Manila (on Philippine Airlines), to Taipei (on Eva and China Airlines and to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific).

For Tokyo, there are many choices: Singapore Air, United, Delta, ANA, Japan Air and American. There is also Zipair, a discount carrier owned by Japan Air. They offer the cheapest tickets ($556 round trip). Japan Air also offers a nonstop trip from Los Angeles to Osaka.

To Seoul, both Asiana and Korean Air offer non-stop flights.

LATAM, Copa, Volaris, Aeromexico, Avianca and Cayman Airways are some of the airlines you can fly from LAX to points south. This includes 13 destinations in Mexico, Grand Cayman, Lima, Panama City and Santiago, Chile.

Honolulu is a compelling international gateway, as long as you can fly non-stop from Anchorage.

There are many stops from Honolulu to islands in the South Pacific: Tahiti and Pago Pago (on Hawaiian Air), Nadi and Apia (Fiji Air), and Guam (on United).

Hawaiian Air also offers non-stop flights to three destinations in Japan: Fukuoka, Osaka and Sapporo.

But the best deal for Japan is with Zipair in Tokyo. Round-trip tickets in October are just $506.

To Australia, discounter Jetstar, owned by Qantas, is offering non-stop Honolulu-Sydney round-trip tickets for just $445 in February 2023. That’s about a third of the cost on Qantas or Hawaiian.

It takes some research to find the best flights for your international trip, including the mileage plan that fits best. But chances are good you can fly non-stop from either Seattle or Los Angeles. Once Anchorage-Honolulu stops resume on Nov. 18, Alaskans will once again have better access to the Honolulu gateway. And that means better fares to Japan and Australia.