SABIS sues for breach of contract after Springfield International Charter School ditches 25-year-old management company

SPRINGFIELD The former management company for what is now Springfield International Charter School is being sued for breach of contract after it was fired by the Board of Trustees last summer.

Officials for Springfield Education Management LLC. — an arm of SABIS, which operates hundreds of schools in 20 countries — filed the lawsuit in Hampden Superior Court asking a judge to award them more than $5 million in punitive damages, legal fees and relief. others.

The lawsuit, filed in May, comes as the school rebuilds and expands after a tumultuous transition that came last summer when the Board of Trustees decided not to renew the contract just three hours before it was due to expire.

The lawsuit accuses the school’s Board of Trustees of six different counts of wrongdoing, including breach of contract, failure to negotiate in good faith and refusal to pay an agreed-upon management fee.

It’s a distraction, said Atu White, chairman of the Board of Trustees. We are pleased to have followed protocol in terminating the relationship with the management company.

Raipher D. Pellegrino, the attorney representing Springfield Education Management, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Concerns about management at the school, then known as SABIS International Charter School, became apparent in the spring of 2019 when some teachers, parents and trustees called the company’s curriculum and teaching too rigid, too dependent on testing and obsolete for the current focus on critical thinking.

At a series of public meetings, the school’s founders, including former Mayor Robert Markel and retired Superintendent Peter Negroni, as well as several trustees and parents spoke in favor of renewing the contract, talking about the success SABIS has had in 25 years of its operation. School.

The company’s five-year contract expired in June 2020. The Board of Trustees and management agreed to a short-term extension and entered into a series of frustrating negotiations. A tentative deal was negotiated, but complicated when it took months for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which oversees charter schools, to review it.

The extension included the provision that (Springfield Education Management) would continue to be paid based on the provisions of the 2015 Management Agreement, but would be paid under the provisions of the 2020 Management Agreement retroactively to July 1, 2020 when the Management Agreement was signed 2020 executed, the lawsuit states.

Under the previous five-year contract, Springfield Education was paid $1,993,000 a year to operate the school. The new deal raised that to $2,197,000 a year, but the $204,000 difference would be held over until the contract is finalized.

Despite the fact that the new contract was substantially agreed upon, after state officials reviewed the contract, the Board of Trustees wanted to make some changes and negotiations resumed, the suit said.

No deal was ever finalized and on June 30, 2021, the night the contract extension expired, the Board of Trustees decided not to renew it. Soon after she hired existing teachers and administrators to manage the school and they renamed the school to remove the SABIS brand name.

The lawsuit alleges that Springfield Education Management should have received about $204,000 that was promised in retroactive payment.

He also argues that the Board of Trustees ordered 35,000 books at a cost of $500,000 on May 13, even though the management agreement had not yet been finalized. (Board of Trustees) has refused to accept the book order, despite being contractually obligated to do so, and has refused to pay for the order, the lawsuit states.

Despite the lawsuit, White said the school is thriving. Its enrollment, which was down by about 30 students in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to return to full enrollment of more than 1,500 students after a lottery scheduled for later this summer.

We’re in a great position moving forward, White said. We are reducing our student-teacher ratio and increasing classroom space.

Right now, the Board of Trustees is planning to use modular classrooms to expand the size of the school to allow for smaller classes, he said.

The school had a record number of students on its honor roll this year, is renovating the tennis courts this summer and is adding a soccer team and swim teams to its athletic program, he said.