International
SABIS sues for breach of contract after Springfield International Charter School ditches 25-year-old management company
SPRINGFIELD The former management company for what is now Springfield International Charter School is being sued for breach of contract after it was fired by the Board of Trustees last summer.
Officials for Springfield Education Management LLC. — an arm of SABIS, which operates hundreds of schools in 20 countries — filed the lawsuit in Hampden Superior Court asking a judge to award them more than $5 million in punitive damages, legal fees and relief. others.
The lawsuit, filed in May, comes as the school rebuilds and expands after a tumultuous transition that came last summer when the Board of Trustees decided not to renew the contract just three hours before it was due to expire.
The lawsuit accuses the school’s Board of Trustees of six different counts of wrongdoing, including breach of contract, failure to negotiate in good faith and refusal to pay an agreed-upon management fee.
It’s a distraction, said Atu White, chairman of the Board of Trustees. We are pleased to have followed protocol in terminating the relationship with the management company.
Raipher D. Pellegrino, the attorney representing Springfield Education Management, did not immediately return calls for comment.
Concerns about management at the school, then known as SABIS International Charter School, became apparent in the spring of 2019 when some teachers, parents and trustees called the company’s curriculum and teaching too rigid, too dependent on testing and obsolete for the current focus on critical thinking.
At a series of public meetings, the school’s founders, including former Mayor Robert Markel and retired Superintendent Peter Negroni, as well as several trustees and parents spoke in favor of renewing the contract, talking about the success SABIS has had in 25 years of its operation. School.
The company’s five-year contract expired in June 2020. The Board of Trustees and management agreed to a short-term extension and entered into a series of frustrating negotiations. A tentative deal was negotiated, but complicated when it took months for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which oversees charter schools, to review it.
The extension included the provision that (Springfield Education Management) would continue to be paid based on the provisions of the 2015 Management Agreement, but would be paid under the provisions of the 2020 Management Agreement retroactively to July 1, 2020 when the Management Agreement was signed 2020 executed, the lawsuit states.
Under the previous five-year contract, Springfield Education was paid $1,993,000 a year to operate the school. The new deal raised that to $2,197,000 a year, but the $204,000 difference would be held over until the contract is finalized.
Despite the fact that the new contract was substantially agreed upon, after state officials reviewed the contract, the Board of Trustees wanted to make some changes and negotiations resumed, the suit said.
No deal was ever finalized and on June 30, 2021, the night the contract extension expired, the Board of Trustees decided not to renew it. Soon after she hired existing teachers and administrators to manage the school and they renamed the school to remove the SABIS brand name.
The lawsuit alleges that Springfield Education Management should have received about $204,000 that was promised in retroactive payment.
He also argues that the Board of Trustees ordered 35,000 books at a cost of $500,000 on May 13, even though the management agreement had not yet been finalized. (Board of Trustees) has refused to accept the book order, despite being contractually obligated to do so, and has refused to pay for the order, the lawsuit states.
Despite the lawsuit, White said the school is thriving. Its enrollment, which was down by about 30 students in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to return to full enrollment of more than 1,500 students after a lottery scheduled for later this summer.
We’re in a great position moving forward, White said. We are reducing our student-teacher ratio and increasing classroom space.
Right now, the Board of Trustees is planning to use modular classrooms to expand the size of the school to allow for smaller classes, he said.
The school had a record number of students on its honor roll this year, is renovating the tennis courts this summer and is adding a soccer team and swim teams to its athletic program, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.masslive.com/news/2022/08/sabis-sues-for-breach-of-contract-after-springfield-international-charter-school-dumps-25-year-management-company.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US actor Anne Heche to be taken off life support 9 days after car crash August 14, 2022
- Press Release | Press Release | Newsroom August 14, 2022
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits the Kermadec Islands, Moscow August 14, 2022
- Trump seeks return of documents seized by FBI August 14, 2022
- PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath recall ‘inhuman chapter in Indian history’ August 14, 2022