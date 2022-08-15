International
SBT GRVL cooperates with the F1 driver for the new international race just five years after its establishment
In just four years and three in-person races, the SBT GRVL has grown into a major event with riders representing all 50 states and 24 countries.
Approximately 3,000 participants hit the starting line on Sunday, August 14, divided into four courses ranging from the 142-mile Black Course to the 37-mile Green Course.
Gravel racing attracts everyone from expert riders to beginners and even professional athletes.
Valtteri Bottas in Formula 1 took advantage of a four-week break in the F1 schedule to compete in the SBT GRVL for the second time.
Bottas was inspired by the race and decided to join SBT GRVL and bring an overseas gravel race to his home country of Finland.
I spoke to the SBT organizers after last years event and just hinted that it might be something we could do in Finland together and then we joined forces, Bottas said.
Bottas and SBT GRVL plan to build on what has worked so well at Steamboat for the new race and take advantage of the area’s similarities and differences.
We want to basically spread the good vibe that we have here in Finland and it’s definitely a different vibe, it’s a different continent, different country and different kind of landscape, but what’s common, that’s nice, are gravel roads, said Bottas.
The inaugural FNLD GRVL race will take place in June 2023, with the exact date pending next years F1 schedule.
SBT GRVL has long-term plans to expand its gravel racing to other countries and saw Bottas’ passion as the perfect way to bring it to Europe.
Chris Lyman, a member of the SBT GRVL team, is excited about global expansion and believes that Europe, and Finland in particular, is the perfect place to start that growth.
Europe is a bit behind the US in gravel, but it’s starting to get there, so we want to get there early and take what we know here and team up with Valtteri because he grew up there, so he knows all about it. , Lyman said.
This year’s SBT GRVL race was another great success. Keegan Swenson took first place on the Black Course with a time of 6:16:57, edging out Freddy Ovett and Payson McElveen by just one and two seconds, respectively.
Lyman noted that this event is much more than just a race, it’s a complete weekend experience.
It’s almost like a brotherhood that’s formed between all the riders over the weekend and that’s what’s caused a huge boom in gravel riding lately.
Why is gravel so popular now? Lyman said. Because it’s a community of people who like to ride their bikes in the dirt and so it’s grown exponentially and Steamboat is, depending on who you ask, the best gravel race in the world. Of course in North America.
Lyman explains that SBT GRVL has found 3,000 to be the perfect number of participants for their race as it becomes more popular globally.
There aren’t many places in the world that can host this event the way Steamboat does, and SBT believes the scenery is unmatched.
It’s a big event. “I did it last year for the first time and I just enjoyed the whole weekend as an experience, especially that Sunday,” Bottas said. The riding here is great, the weather is beautiful and I love the mountain air and the whole atmosphere of the event.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.steamboatpilot.com/news/sbt-grvl-partners-with-f1-driver-for-new-international-race-just-five-years-after-establishment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- An orchestra supports Ukraine and reunites a couple separated by war August 15, 2022
- Indonesian police scandal widens in shocking new directions August 15, 2022
- Kaitlyn Dever shows off her toned legs in a blue mini dress while attending Day of Indulgence in LA August 15, 2022
- Actress Anne Heche died at 53 after being taken off life support August 15, 2022
- Poland says tests on the Oder so far do not point to poison as the cause of the fish’s death August 15, 2022