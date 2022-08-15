SBT GRVL cooperates with the F1 driver for the new international race just five years after its establishment

Riders on the Black Course navigate Fly Gulch just 10 miles into the SBT GRVL race on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

In just four years and three in-person races, the SBT GRVL has grown into a major event with riders representing all 50 states and 24 countries.

Approximately 3,000 participants hit the starting line on Sunday, August 14, divided into four courses ranging from the 142-mile Black Course to the 37-mile Green Course.

Gravel racing attracts everyone from expert riders to beginners and even professional athletes.

Valtteri Bottas in Formula 1 took advantage of a four-week break in the F1 schedule to compete in the SBT GRVL for the second time.

Bottas was inspired by the race and decided to join SBT GRVL and bring an overseas gravel race to his home country of Finland.

I spoke to the SBT organizers after last years event and just hinted that it might be something we could do in Finland together and then we joined forces, Bottas said.

Bottas and SBT GRVL plan to build on what has worked so well at Steamboat for the new race and take advantage of the area’s similarities and differences.

We want to basically spread the good vibe that we have here in Finland and it’s definitely a different vibe, it’s a different continent, different country and different kind of landscape, but what’s common, that’s nice, are gravel roads, said Bottas.

Valtteri Bottas (centre) crosses the finish line for the 60-mile Red Course race at the SBT GRVL on Saturday, August 14, 2022.

The inaugural FNLD GRVL race will take place in June 2023, with the exact date pending next years F1 schedule.

SBT GRVL has long-term plans to expand its gravel racing to other countries and saw Bottas’ passion as the perfect way to bring it to Europe.

Chris Lyman, a member of the SBT GRVL team, is excited about global expansion and believes that Europe, and Finland in particular, is the perfect place to start that growth.

Europe is a bit behind the US in gravel, but it’s starting to get there, so we want to get there early and take what we know here and team up with Valtteri because he grew up there, so he knows all about it. , Lyman said.

This year’s SBT GRVL race was another great success. Keegan Swenson took first place on the Black Course with a time of 6:16:57, edging out Freddy Ovett and Payson McElveen by just one and two seconds, respectively.

Lyman noted that this event is much more than just a race, it’s a complete weekend experience.

It’s almost like a brotherhood that’s formed between all the riders over the weekend and that’s what’s caused a huge boom in gravel riding lately.

Why is gravel so popular now? Lyman said. Because it’s a community of people who like to ride their bikes in the dirt and so it’s grown exponentially and Steamboat is, depending on who you ask, the best gravel race in the world. Of course in North America.

Lyman explains that SBT GRVL has found 3,000 to be the perfect number of participants for their race as it becomes more popular globally.

There aren’t many places in the world that can host this event the way Steamboat does, and SBT believes the scenery is unmatched.

It’s a big event. “I did it last year for the first time and I just enjoyed the whole weekend as an experience, especially that Sunday,” Bottas said. The riding here is great, the weather is beautiful and I love the mountain air and the whole atmosphere of the event.

