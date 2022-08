Strad News – Entrants announced for the 2022 Cooper International Violin Competition

After a two-year hiatus, the competition starts this week with 17 international competitors 17 young violinists between the ages of 13 and 18 will compete this week for the top prize of $20,000 in the Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition. Taking place August 15-19, the competition will take place at Warner Concert Hall, Oberlin College and the Conservatory. The cash prize pool is worth $40,000. The competition champion will win a two-year partnership with MKI Artists that will include up to 10 concert or recital engagements throughout the United States. Composer Jeff Scott is creating a new six-minute work for violin and orchestra, giving the winner exclusive rights to its world premiere and two years of performances. Additionally, Jonathan Solars Fine Violins of New York will provide a two-year loan of a rare Italian violin. The competitors are: Sameer Agrawal, 17, Chicago, Illinois, United States

Calvin Alexander, 17, Shreveport, Louisiana, United States

Esme Arias-Kim, 16, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, United States

Bianca Ciubancan, 16, Chicago, Illinois, United States

Brandon Du, 18, Ellicott City, Maryland, United States

Maxwell Fairman, 18, Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Audrey Goodner, 16, Reston, Virginia, United States

Daniel Hodos, 17, Budapest, Hungary

Kento Hong, 16, Edgemont, New York, United States

Seohyun Kim, 13, Seoul, South Korea

John Lee, 17, Vernon Hills, Illinois, United States

John Matters, 18, Bethesda, Maryland, United States

Katelyn Moon, 17, Hackensack, New Jersey, United States

Jonathan Okseniuk, 16, Mesa, Arizona, United States

Bobby Boogyeom Park, 16; resides in Bayside, New York; citizen of South Korea

Anna Stube, 16; resides in Calgary, Canada; citizen of Latvia

Chunyi (Grace) Zhou, 16; resides in Irvine, California; citizen of the United Kingdom The 2022 jury consists of Oberlin violin professor Sibbi Bernhardsson, who also directs the competition. He is joined by a distinguished panel including Danielle Belen of the University of Michigan, Philip Setzer of the Emerson Quartet and John Zion of MKI Artists. All events are free and open to the public. The full contest will be broadcast live on www.oberlin.edu. Established in 2010, the Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition alternates between the disciplines of piano and violin. Previous violin winners include American violinist Eric Charles Chen in 2019 and Swedish violinist Johan Dalene in 2017.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestrad.com/news/participants-announced-for-2022-cooper-international-violin-competition/15255.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos