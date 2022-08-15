4 people were taken to hospital after truck crashed into restaurant in Calgary





Four people were taken to hospital Saturday night after a pickup truck plowed into a southeast Calgary restaurant. Police received calls from the area just after 10 p.m. Saturday after a black GMC Sierra driven by a 76-year-old man crashed into Sammy’s Chophouse restaurant on 34th Avenue SE. Police say they believe the driver crashed the vehicle into the front of the restaurant at a high rate of speed before stopping inside, according to a news release. Multiple people were evaluated at the scene, but only four of them had to be taken to the hospital, according to Acting EMS Public Education Officer Helene Hamilton. Three women were taken to the hospital, Hamilton said. One was taken to Foothills Medical Center in stable, non-life-threatening condition, and another was transported to Foothills in serious but stable condition. The third woman was transported in stable, non-life-threatening condition to South Health Campus. An elderly man was also transported in stable, non-life-threatening condition to the Peter Lougheed Center. The windows were boarded up at Sammy’s Chophouse on Sunday afternoon. (Helen Pike/CBC) The driver of the vehicle and the only person, the acting staff member, stayed at the scene. Calgary police Richard Wiebachof told CBC News. No charges have yet been laid and the incident is still being investigated by the Calgary police traffic unit, Wiebach said. According to the police, alcohol is not believed to be the cause of the incident. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or surveillance footage of the area to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.

