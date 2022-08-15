The UN expert, Amnesty International condemns the Taliban’s suppression of the women’s rights protest – JURIST





The UN rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, and Amnesty International condemned on Saturday suppression of women’s rights protest in Kabul that day. About 40 female protesters marched in front of the Afghan Ministry of Education to mark the one-year anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Protesters chanted slogans such as “bread, work and freedom”, “we want political participation” and “no slavery”. To disperse the protesters, the Taliban opened fire in the air and it was reported that some protesters and journalists were beaten, and phones and cameras were seized. Several journalists were arrested, of which at least three werestill in custodysince Saturday night. It is not known if protesters were also arrested. Bennett said: Disturbing reports: #Taliban excessive use of force against the brave #Afghan peaceful women’s protest in #Kabul today. Harassment, intimidation and live ammunition infringe on their freedom of expression, organization and assembly. #Journalists similarly protected under #YOUR UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) August 13, 2022 Amnesty’s South Asia Regional Office said: Afghanistan: Amnesty International is concerned by reports that the Taliban are using excessive force to disperse women who are protesting peacefully today to demand their human rights. https://t.co/fOn9Qrrw17 Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) August 13, 2022 This was the first street protest in a few months; The Taliban are reported to have previously attacked and arrested women’s rights protesters incommunicado. protestshave also demanded that the international community not recognize the Taliban as the country’s government and intervene. Monday will mark one year since the Taliban seized power. Since August 15 last year, Afghanistan has gained the status of the only country in the world to have a ban on girls’ secondary education, and women must wear burqas, are not allowed to travel long distances without a male companion or work in most government jobs. The Ministry of Women’s Affairs was replaced by the “Ministry of Preaching and Instruction” in September, and in May of this year, Taliban authorities disbanded the country’s Human Rights Commission, calling it unnecessary. In July, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution confirming its commitment to equal rights for women in Afghanistan and directing the Taliban to establish institutions to protect the rights of women and victims of sexual violence and with gender basis. UN Security Council promote The Taliban in May rolled back its restrictions on the basic freedoms and human rights of Afghan women. The de facto government is called for “contradiction[ing] their promises for women’s rights” as early as September of last year. Read JURIST’s dispatches to Afghanistan here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2022/08/un-expert-amnesty-international-condemn-taliban-crackdown-on-womens-rights-protest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos