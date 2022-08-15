US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China fury





Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met on Monday with a delegation of members of the US Congress in a further sign of support among US lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its territory. Taiwanese media said the delegation arrived for talks, but details of the meeting were not immediately released. It comes less than two weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan sparked days of threatening military exercises by China, including missile launches over the island and into the Taiwan Strait. China has also sent warplanes and navy ships across the middle of the waterway, which has long been a buffer between the sides that split amid civil war in 1949. China views formal contacts between American politicians and the island’s government as support for its independence from Beijing. China says it wants to use peaceful means to bring Taiwan under its control, but its latest sabre-rattling has underscored its military threat. The five-member delegation is chaired by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and will meet with other government and private sector representatives. Reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and investment in Taiwan’s important semiconductor industry are expected to be the main topics of discussion. Other members of the delegation are Republican Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, and Democrats John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal of California and Don Beyer of Virginia. A senior White House Asia policy official said last week that China had used Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan, endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the wider region. “China has overreacted, and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented,” Kurt Campbell, a deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, said in a call with reporters. “He has sought to ignore the central line between the PRC and Taiwan, which has been respected by both sides for more than 60 years as a stabilizing feature,” he said, using the acronym for the country’s full name, the People’s Republic of China . China accuses the US of encouraging independence forces in Taiwan by selling military equipment to the island and engaging with its officials. The United States says it does not support Taiwan’s independence, but that its disputes with China should be resolved by peaceful means. China’s ruling Communist Party has long said it favors Taiwan’s peaceful reunification with China, but that it would not rule out force if necessary. The two were separated in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of China and the defeated Nationalists retreated to the island of Taiwan. Campbell, speaking on Friday, said the US will send warships and aircraft through the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks and is developing a roadmap for trade talks with Taiwan that he said the US intends to announce in the coming days.

