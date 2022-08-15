International tours leave their mark on the latest class of PGA TOUR members





PGA TOUR Latin America (7) Augustus Nez

Complete list of Korn Ferry Tour 2022 spots: 6

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Begins: 86 (28 Top-10s, 68 cuts made)

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Wins: (3) 2017 Flor de Caa Open, 2019 Banco del Pacifico Open, 2019 Shell Championship

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Highlights: Claimed 2019 Player of the Year honors. That season he led the tournament in 11 statistical categories. In 16 starts, he made every cut, posted 11 top-10s and won twice. Justin Suh

Complete list of Korn Ferry Tour 2022 spots: 7

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Begins: 5

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Highlights: Had four top-10 finishes in just 5 starts to finish the 2019 season as the No. 28 in the Order of Merit. His best finish was a tie for second at the 2019 Termas de Ro Hondo Invitational. Brandon Matthews

Complete list of Korn Ferry Tour 2022 spots: 10

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Begins: 20 (8 Top-10s, 16 cuts made)

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Wins: (3) 2017 Molino Cauelas Championship, 2020 Puerto Plata Open, 2021 Club at Weston Hills Open

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Highlights: Claimed 2022 player of the year honors. Played in seven of eight tournaments, making all seven cuts and adding one additional top-10 to go with his two wins. Eric Barnes*

Complete list of Korn Ferry Tour 2022 spots: 15

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Begins: 11

PGA TOUR career begins in Canada: 17

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Highlights: Recorded three top-10s in 11 starts during a 2014 season that ended as the no. 34 in the Order of Merit. His best finish was a tie for seventh at the 2014 OSDE del Centro Abierto in Cordoba, Argentina. Tyson Alexander

Complete list of Korn Ferry Tour 2022 spots: 18

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Begins: 30

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Wins: (1) 2018 Costa Rica Classic

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Highlights: Finished his second full season on Tour as the No. 7 on the Order of Merit, having recorded one win, one runner-up finish and three other top-10s in 16 starts. Harrison Endicott

Complete list of Korn Ferry Tour 2022 spots: 21

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Begins: 20

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Highlights: His best in two full seasons on Tour was his debut season in 2018. He finished that year as the no. 19 on the Order of Merit, making the cut in 10 of 11 starts and recording 3-for-5. His best finish was a tie for second at the 2018 Brazil Open. Kevin Roy

Complete list of Korn Ferry Tour 2022 spots: 24

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Career Begins: 12

PGA TOUR career begins in Canada: 1

PGA TOUR Latinoamrica Highlights: His only cut made in 10 starts during his lone Tour season resulted in a tie for 42nd at the 2015 Guatemala Stella Artois Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pgatour.com/la/en/news/2022/08/15/international-tours-leave-their-footprint-in-latest-class-of-pga.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos