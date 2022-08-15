Qantas expands Australia’s freighter fleet to meet online shopping demands





An aircraft staging crew member cleans an aircraft as Qantas begins preparing and equipping aircraft for returning international flights, pending the easing of Australia’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) border regulations, at Sydney Airport in Sydney , Australia, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Australia’s Qantas Airways ( QAN.AX ) said on Monday it will add six converted Airbus SE ( AIR.PA ) A321 freighters to its domestic fleet to replace five Boeing Co ( BA .N) 737 and expand capacity to meet an increase in demand from online shopping. The A321 freighters will be taken from the open market and converted from passenger transport to cargo subject to commercial negotiations, the airline said, adding that the planes were expected to arrive between early 2024 and mid-2026. The carrier will join three other A321s already in the airline’s domestic cargo fleet and will expand carrying capacity as the A321 can carry 23 tonnes of cargo, nine tonnes more than the 737. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline’s cargo division, which reported record first-half profits, was one of the group’s standout performers during the pandemic as Australians switched to online shopping. “While some of this change is temporary, demand remains well above pre-pandemic levels even with the lifting of nearly all COVID-related restrictions,” he said in a statement. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd ( STEG.SI ), a leading A321 passenger-to-freighter converter, said last week that demand for the conversion remained strong, with orders for the model booked until 2025. The lack of cargo capacity of passenger planes during the pandemic caused freight rates to rise, delayed the retirement of older models like the MD-11, and caused lessors to rush to convert older, unwanted passenger planes to freight forwarder. Read more However, strong cargo demand that helped passenger-starved airlines stay afloat during the pandemic is showing signs of easing amid growing economic uncertainty, fueled in part by high inflation. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/qantas-expand-domestic-freight-fleet-with-six-a321-jets-2022-08-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos