International students raise flags at Hastings College | tidings

International students at Hastings College gathered in sunny Steinhart Plaza on Sunday afternoon to honor their countries of origin and celebrate the diversity that makes the college a unique global community.
As college officials, trustees and staff members, active and esteemed faculty, and other supporters from the wider Hastings community looked on and applauded, students from 20 countries pulled the rope to raise their flags on the Global Walkway near west entrance to campus on Ninth Street. .
(The flags of the United States, the state of Nebraska, and the Presbyterian Church (USA) also appear prominently nearby.)
A short program included remarks by Grant Hunter, director of international programs at the college; and by Jonas Prida, the college’s vice president for academic and student affairs. The Hastings College Band then played the solemn alma mater, followed by the college fight song as the audience clapped along.
The flag raising ceremony in the square has become a tradition to start each new academic year. Classes start on Wednesday.
In a call, Rev. Doodle Harris, Hastings College’s new chaplain, acknowledged that many of the 65 international students on campus may be thousands of miles from the only home they’ve ever known. She prayed for them, for their families, for their homeland and for the people of Hastings College who now welcome them to a new home.
Bless the young people who have come so far to gather today with courage and curiosity, Harris prayed. Bless the countries they represent with wisdom and peace. Bless the families they have left with patience and love that reaches across oceans. Bless the people who have gathered today with these scholars of radical hospitality.
Hunter said Hastings College’s tradition of educating students from around the world stretches back to 1887, just five years after the institutions founding, when a young man from Scotland was already studying on the prairie campus.
The international presence has grown dramatically since those early days, Hunter said. This year’s student body includes individuals from Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Honduras, Ireland, Italy, Channel Islands, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Bahamas, United Kingdom and Vietnam, as well as the United States.
Hastings College, a private, four-year liberal arts institution, is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA) but welcomes students of all cultural and religious backgrounds. Entries are approximately 1000.
Hunter, himself a Hastings College student, reflected on how the land that Steinhart Plaza now occupies has long been a transit point for students traversing campus for classes, meals and activities.
Now, he said, the space features architectural elements and symbols that celebrate the colleges’ global impact and what a difference a Hastings College education makes.
This plaza now serves as a nexus of our campus, our community and our world, Hunter said.
He encouraged students to make the most of their college years, embrace their passion and tap into their potential to be leaders in the classroom and activities.
Your passion is why so many of us here are here to support you, he said.
Hastings College is better for what international students bring to its intellectual life and community, Hunter said.
Your language, culture, ideas and perspective is something that adds to the vibrancy of our campus and is the kind of curiosity that is celebrated here, he said.
Prida, who was an international student in Canada during his college years, said learning will happen anywhere and everywhere in the world a student seeks it.
It doesn’t matter where you go to school; you will learn something, Prida said. You came here for a reason. All of us are here because we know we can learn something from Hastings.
He echoed Hunter in encouraging students to invest their time wisely in pursuing their goals.
It really helps make Hastings, Hastings. Because if it’s all of us alone, it never works very well, but when we all work together, then it’s the best.
In her address, Harris called for God’s blessing on the national flags that will fly in the square throughout the academic year and asked that the campus community be strengthened by their display.
Bless these flags that represent a covenant here today between Hastings College and these young people, she prayed. A covenant of welcome, education, community, and deep and meaningful relationships.
Make today a day to remember you because it awakens within us a spirit of joy, generosity and friendship.
Every time we pass these flags, let’s look up and remember the beautiful and brilliant people who have gathered. And may we be reminded of the hope you have placed within us to share with all we meet.