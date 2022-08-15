Global trends, inflation data on trajectory chart for equity market this week: Analysts





Stocks will track global trends, inflation data, foreign fund flows and the movement of crude oil prices in this holiday-shortened week, according to analysts. Investors will be watching Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data, scheduled for release on Tuesday, amid retail inflation falling to 6.71 percent in July and industrial production picking up in June. “With Q1 FY23 results season coming to an end, market focus will shift to macro factors including inflation, central bank rate action, oil prices and recessionary concerns in major economies globally,” Shrikant Chouhan, Director of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. , said. In an encouraging trend for the stock market, foreign investors have invested Rs 22,452 crore in the first two weeks of August. This week, market attention will shift to domestic and global macro variables such as inflation trends and the resulting impact on central bank policy decisions, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Outlook at Samco Securities, said markets around the globe are expected to respond to the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes released this week. Stock markets are closed on Monday due to the Independence Day holiday. Also, the death of 62-year-old investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday has come as a shock and analysts said he was a cheerleader for the country’s economy and markets. Last week, the Sensex jumped 1,074 points or 1.83 percent and the Nifty rose 300 points or 1.95 percent, registering the fourth consecutive week of gains. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said that while Indian markets in general, when they open for trade on Tuesday, may be buoyed by trends on Friday and Monday in US markets, they will lack confidence and trust endless of Jhunjhunwala. in India’s growth story. “The intervening holiday on Monday may dull some of the impact of this sudden and sad event.” According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, Jhunjhunwala’s death is a big loss for the Indian equity market. “Always a cheerleader for India, our economy and markets, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a true visionary. An incomparable optimist and a disciplined investment man, he always came out a winner, whether it was a bull market or a bear market,” CJ George, MD & CEO of Geojit Financial Services, said. Regarding possible market trends, Ajit Mishra, Deputy Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said participants will first react to macroeconomic data, IIP (Index of Industrial Production) and CPI (Consumer Price Index), in early trade on Tuesday. “Going forward, with earnings season behind us, the performance of global markets will be the focus of signals,” he added. Retail inflation eased to 6.71 percent in July due to moderation in food prices, but remained above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6 percent for the seventh consecutive month. India’s industrial output rose by double digits for the second straight month at 12.3 percent in June, mainly due to strong performance from the manufacturing, power and mining sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

