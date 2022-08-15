Nuclear war would cause perennial global famine | science

A nuclear war would disrupt the global climate so badly that billions of people could starve to death, according to what experts call the most extensive modeling to date of a so-called nuclear winter. Although the exact effects remain uncertain, the findings underscore the dangers of nuclear war and provide vital insights into how to prepare for other global disasters, the researchers say.

The study comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put the world in “one of the top three most worrisome periods” for the threat of nuclear war, says Seth Baum, executive director of the Global Catastrophic Risk Institute — second only to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. and the Able Archer incident of 1983, when the Soviet Union mistook a NATO military exercise for a real attack. “It’s a constant reminder that [nuclear war] it’s really terrible.”

Scientists have long known that massive explosions can throw enough dust, ash and soot into the air to affect the global climate. In 1815, Mount Tambora in what is now Indonesia released the largest volcanic eruption known in history. In the months that followed, its ash rose and spread around the world, blocking enough sunlight to produce the “year without summer”—a cold spell in 1816 that resulted in massive crop failures and famine in the whole globe.

For decades, scientists have warned that a similar catastrophe could follow a nuclear war, as fires sparked by hundreds or thousands of nuclear explosions would release millions of tons of soot, blocking sunlight and causing global environmental effects. Concerns about the climate effects of nuclear war emerged immediately after World War II, and studies arose during the Cold War.

Over the past decade, two pioneers of nuclear winter studies, Alan Robock and Brian Toon, have assembled an interdisciplinary team of scientists to advance the calculations. They turned to the same climate models that underpin studies of global warming—but used the models to simulate global cooling. “Now, we have the computational capacity to simulate these kinds of things in a sophisticated way,” says Jonas Jägermeyr, a climate change scientist, plant modeler and team member at NASA and Columbia University.

In the new study, released today in Nature’s Food , the team has attempted to quantify the potential impact of nuclear war on the global food supply by coupling climate models with simulations of global food production. An earlier analysis, led by Jägermeyr in 2020, showed that even a small regional nuclear war between India and Pakistan could result in global crop shortages. The new study includes six scenarios of nuclear war and includes models of fisheries as well as agriculture to get a broader picture of the impact.

The researchers estimated that the various nuclear exchanges would inject between 5 million and 150 million tons of soot into the atmosphere. They simulated the resulting changes in sunlight, temperature and rainfall, which they then fed into crop and fishery models. By tracking reductions in corn, rice, soybean, wheat and fish yields, the team estimated total calorie loss. From there, they calculated how many people would go hungry—assuming international food trade ceased and resources were optimally distributed in each country.

Several years after a nuclear war between the United States, its allies, and Russia, Average global calories produced will fall by about 90%—leaving an estimated 5 billion dead from starvation, researchers report. A worst case war between India and Pakistan could reduce caloric production by 50% and cause 2 billion deaths. The team tried to simulate the impact of emergency food-saving strategies, such as converting animal feed and household waste into food. But in the larger scenarios of war, those efforts did little to save lives.

Baum urges caution in interpreting the estimates. Although climate models are “excellent,” he says, there is too much uncertainty about how humanity would react to such a global catastrophe to get an accurate reading on the death toll. However, the study “makes a very worthwhile contribution” to predicting these scenarios, he adds.

Lili Xia, a climate scientist at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, and lead author on the paper, agrees that there is much room to improve the models, including by factoring in the effects of soot on ultraviolet radiation and surface ozone and implementing more effective techniques of food management. . Rather than aiming to predict exactly how a food disaster might occur, she says her group wanted to understand the level of risk humanity faces.

The nightmarish prospects have already inspired others to look for ways to combat hypothetical hunger. David Denkenberger, who co-founded the nonprofit Alliance to Feed the Earth in Disaster, is exploring ideas including growing “resilient foods” like seaweed, repurposing paper mills to produce sugar, turning natural gas into protein with bacteria and shifting of crops to account for a changed climate. He and his research associate Morgan Rivers think these approaches can dramatically increase the amount of food available to humans. “Even if [a substitute] it doesn’t taste as good as sweet corn, it’s better than starving,” he says.

Such thought exercises can also help humanity prepare for the effects of climate change and other disasters, Denkenberger adds. “It’s not just nuclear winter; resilience helps us with many other disasters … such as a supervolcanic eruption.

Still, the obvious takeaway for all these scientists is that nuclear war must be avoided at all costs, Rivers says. “Their analysis is showing something really critical to convey: that nuclear winter is really, really bad.”